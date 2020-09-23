Habitat lands face mask shipment

Loudon County Habitat for Humanity will be able to provide facial coverings for those in need thanks to a recent contribution from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The nonprofit received 125,000 white, cloth face masks in July, Tony Gibbons, local Habitat executive director, said. He does not know if the shipment was a one-time contribution.
“Back in the spring when everything was still very uncertain, Habitat for Humanity International was doing a lot to be a resource with their partnerships and there was some networking going on where some of the local affiliates in another part of the country came across this opportunity with FEMA and shared it with the network,” Gibbons said. “We jumped on it. There’s at least two other affiliates in East Tennessee that acted quickly on it as well, and we were able to secure a shipment order within that timeframe.”
Gibbons said 125,000 was the minimum order from FEMA and 83,000 masks remain.
“We jumped on this because we believed that at the time there was so much uncertainty happening and so much unknown with the implications of COVID-19 that this pandemic could go in a couple different directions and we wanted to be in a position to be a resource for this community in a way that was meaningful,” Gibbons said. “This provided that opportunity for us. So often we’re on the receiving end of gifts and generosity and support. It’s given us an opportunity to be on the supporting end for our community. We saw that from the front end. We knew that Habitat Loudon County was not going to need 125,000 masks.
“However, we suspected that there would be groups in our community that would need masks and not have access to them, especially at that time when so many commodities were drying up, becoming scarce and very difficult to find, necessities for protection,” he added.
The “game plan” was to make the masks available to civic clubs, nonprofits, churches and others in the community, he said.
Masks have been given to Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County, Morning Pointe of Lenoir City, churches, Compassion Ministries, Boys & Girls Club of Loudon County and Lenoir City and Loudon County schools, which Gibbons said was the largest amount distributed at about 40,000.
Loudon County Schools received about two-thirds of the masks, while Lenoir City Schools got one-third. Gibbons said distribution was based on enrollment numbers, and Habitat board president Sheila Borders played an “instrumental” role in getting them to the schools a couple weeks after class started.
“We always appreciate when the community steps up to assist the schools especially during these challenging times,” Michael Garren, Loudon County director of schools, said in an email correspondence. “We have masks accessible for any student or staff who needs one, as well as availability at sporting events. It’s truly inspiring that such great organizations are willing to assist our schools.”
Cindy Black, Good Sam executive director, the timing of Habitat’s contribution was impeccable.
“It came at a time where we were in preparation to giving out our backpacks and school supplies, and we were able to give a packet of face masks composed of five face masks per packet, and we were able to put a packet with each bag of school supplies that we gave out,” Black said. “We gave out about 485 packets of those face masks for the students. Then if they needed extra, we also had enough to give out a few more as needed.”
Gibbons hopes the masks can be given to organizations that serve the “vulnerable public or low-income families.”
“We anticipate that there will be some groups that come back to us should COVID-19 and the pandemic take a more dire path,” he said. “We’re preparing for that. We’ve paced this out so that if in the late fall, early winter and then back in the spring, if there are folks who are hurting and they need masks, they could know that we were here available with some. For example, there are some very small churches that have senior populations as their congregation profile and we’ve already helped them, even if it’s just one box. So we want to make sure that’s available should the numbers rise again or worsen in some unpredictable way.”
For more information about the masks, email Jenny Martin at jenny@loudoncountyhabitat.org.