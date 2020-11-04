Farmers struggle to make a living

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt millions of businesses across the country this year, and farmers and other agricultural businesses in Loudon County are still feeling the impact.
Ricky Bailey has been a beekeeper for more than 15 years and owns Old Bailey Farms in Lenoir City. He specifically breeds Carnolian honey bees, which are native to countries in Central Europe.
The longtime honey harvester said business has taken a sharp decline over the last eight months.
“The Knoxville downtown market has been the largest market in this area for years, and attendance in the opening Saturday of May in 2019 was over 8,800 visitors,” Bailey said. “They moved us to the Knoxville Coliseum this year and it was 800-something people on the opening Saturday. You take that many people away from a retail business and that sort of lets you know how everybody’s hurting farmer-wise. It has been a struggle this year.”
John Ledbetter makes a living growing fresh organic vegetables at Hines Valley Farm and has not experienced as many challenges as other area farmers.
“I grow about 35 or 40 different things over the course of the season,” Ledbetter said. “I say to myself and others that this is the perfect job for this situation because I’m self-employed and people need food, so even if sales are down, and they are down about a third this year, that’s much better than not having a job during this virus. The work itself hasn’t changed, which has been a little surprising because I thought, ‘Well, if my sales are two-thirds then I should make two-thirds,’ but it hasn’t worked out that way.”
According to a recent census conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture, the country has experienced a 14% drop in local farms.
Expenses are up and farms must pay more to stay operational.
Deep Well Farm in Lenoir City has a high demand for lumber. Lumber prices have increased 130% since April, according to a study by the National Association of Home Builders.
“Lumber has gone through the roof and that’s stopped us from building on,” V.W. Linginfelter, Deep Well Farm owner, said. “That may come down, but I don’t know. They saw the sawmills quit when this COVID hit and now they’re back, but I don’t know what they’re going to do. That’s been the biggest cost for us.”
Honey farmers’ wallets have also been adversely impacted.
“The biggest thing has been trying to buy all the materials that I have to operate on,” Bailey said. “I called up in Knoxville to get some Golden Harvest 16-ounce jars, and they told me it would be April 2021 before they had any. That’s why I put comb honey in, and the jars I usually put creamed honey in, they were out, too. If you go to the big supply places to buy supplies, everything’s back-ordered — all of your foundations, your frames, your medications, your jars.”
Deep Well Farm primarily worked in the cattle business but has since transitioned into a family friendly entertainment farm that includes homemade slides, play equipment, farm animals, a corn maize and a pumpkin patch.
Ray Linginfelter, farm manager, said business has remained strong during the pandemic despite financial and logistical limitations.
“This is our 11th year doing the pumpkin patch, and it’s a lot more a bigger thing for us now,” Ray said. “We’ve had a whole lot of people that haven’t been here before and have gone to other places and said they couldn’t get in. We had people come from Chattanooga and said they tried other places and they weren’t open and had room from here and there.”
Families last month at Deep Well Farm were able to enjoy playing outside, picking pumpkins and hitching hay bell rides. Employees were required to wear masks at all times.
“We tried our best to do social distancing and with the wagon rides, everybody still crammed up next to each other but we always had extra wagon rides going,” Ray said. “We made a walking path this year, and it’s changed things for next year because we’ve talked about adding another pumpkin patch that’s closer that’s just going to be a walking path. It’s kind of given us some good ideas to change some things.”
For farmers like Bailey and Ledbetter, local customers remain the heartbeat of their enterprise.
“My restaurant sales, as you would expect, are down and farmer’s market sales are down,” Ledbetter said. “I do sell to one grocer, Three Rivers Market in north Knoxville, and those sales are up quite a bit. They have been an excellent supporter of my farm since the beginning. Many of my costs are fixed, so I’ve gotten that out of the way. Fertilizer has gone up a little bit, but I guess it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference for me.”
Farmers are eyeing a yield increase next year in hopes the pandemic slows down.
“It’s been a blessing to get through this and now that it’s November we’re just kind of taking a deep breath and thanking the Lord for a good year,” Ray said. “We’re praying for a good year, and, of course, we had to cancel our big Easter event right around when COVID hit. We would love to have that again and open back up. We’ve got several weddings already set up for next year, so we’d just like to keep the ball rolling and keep the momentum going.”