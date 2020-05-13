Dairy farmers feel the impact

Loudon County dairy farmers are trying to manage operations as demand for milk has taken a downturn.
John Goddard, University of Tennessee Extension agent, said demand took a hit because of COVID-19 fallout.
“In the Southeast down here, particularly for Loudon County and East Tennessee, we deal mostly with fluid milk ...,” Goddard said. “Most of the outlets for fluid milk is to your local grocery stores, 7-Eleven, your gas stations and so forth, those things have remained open so we’ve still been able to move milk. The big snafu, the thing that hurt us, is when they closed the schools down because all the food service, the local milk went to the schools, so that market disappeared.
“On top of that was the stay-at-home order and that kind of upset everything,” he added. “When that happened, that caused everybody to run to the store and normally buys a gallon of milk, then they bought two, three, four or five gallons of milk and there became a shortage in milk locally. So once they got that milk back in the store then it just kind of sit there on shelves and people were staying at home drinking their five gallons of milk that they had bought.”
All of those market fluctuations wreaked havoc on prices.
“As far as our day-to-day farming operation, not much has really changed,” Samantha Craun, Davis Brothers Dairy co-owner, said. “I mean we’re still milking cows every day, we’re putting corn in the ground, we’re still farming, but the markets on milk have pretty much plummeted over the last probably six weeks. So when our milk would have been worth let’s say $21 per 100 pounds in January, by May it’s going to be probably $12 or $13.”
Craun has owned the farm with husband, Chad Craun, and mother, Rita Davis, for about 10 years, but the business dates back to 1984 when her father, Randy Davis, and his brother, Lynn Davis, started with 25 cows. Now they milk 850 cows.
John Harrison, Sweetwater Valley Farm owner, believes his farm could see a financial impact this month, more in June and “it looks pretty bad from there out.”
“Of course, it’s like corn and beans, you can lock in and there’s an insurance plan on milk prices and you can lock in prices on the futures market,” Harrison said. “The problem with those, unlike corn and beans, is they’re relatively negative, so everything is always moving because there’s not much traded that way, so it seems like we’re always moving up as we move into the future. Not many producers do that. Also it looked like we were coming out of a low cycle moving into the high part of the cycle, so producers are optimistic that there’s no need to do that this year. I won’t speak for them but in our case we didn’t lock down any prices because we felt like they were moving more positive and so that’s going to impact our milk price. We’re totally unprotected because we didn’t lock any of those prices in.”
Harrison anticipates the farm will lose “at least 25 percent of gross.”
“You’re talking margins of less than 10 percent and we’re going to be 25 percent or something,” he said. “So dairy farms will run in the red real quick starting in May or June, July, August.”
Farms across the country have had to dump milk as demand drops.
Thankfully, Goddard and Craun have not done that.
“Our price is based on the markets, it’s the class four and class three markets, and even if let’s say my milk goes to Mayfield, for example, which for the most part it either goes into a jug or it goes into ice cream,” Craun said. “So that’s a good thing, right, because it’s going into retail. But somebody in Wisconsin, all of their milk could have been going into 50-pound blocks of cheese that are no longer being used right now and that’s been really hard. Our markets are based on everybody, not just here in Tennessee and what my milk is used for. ... It’s a big kind of complicated system and it’s been hard for us to adjust.
“But as far as I’m sure you’ve probably seen reports of people dumping milk,” she added. “We have not had to do that and I don’t foresee us having to do that just because our milk already goes into fluid and goes into supermarkets for the most part, so that’s been a blessing in this area that we haven’t had a lot of that, dumping milk and things like that.”
With restaurants now allowed to operate dine-in at 50 percent capacity, Craun holds out hope the situation could be heading in the right direction.
“I mean it’s just kind of a waiting game,” she said. “We’re waiting to see if this is going to work, if opening back up at 50 percent is going to work and then move forward. Every little bit that we can get into restaurants right now definitely helps.”
Craun’s farm has been able to supply milk to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee during the pandemic.
“My dad passed away three years ago and his class, the Loudon High School Class of 1977, they started taking up money to buy milk for food banks,” Craun said. “Through this crisis we’ve been able to keep Second Harvest in milk for the last six weeks.”
Harrison said Dean Foods ceasing to exist as of last week could be another possible future hurdle. Dean Foods was the parent company of Mayfield. Like Craun, Harrison’s product goes to Mayfield.
“Dairy Farmers of America took control of these plants and took control of that milk supply, so we still really haven’t been communicated to,” Harrison said. “We don’t really know where we’re at on all that stuff either. At least we still feel like we do have a market and but we’re dealing with that transition, too. ... We may be told that we’ve got to cut our production. We don’t know what’s coming down the pike in the next week or two with all that change also.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.