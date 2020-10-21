With no definitive end to the COVID-19 pandemic on the horizon, local officials urge continued caution.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,540 confirmed and probable cases in Loudon County resulting in 10 deaths. As of Monday, there are 188 active cases and 1,342 inactive/recovered cases.
Statewide there have been 232,061 cases, including 2,922 deaths and 205,832 inactive/recovered cases.
“Complacency can be a terrible thing in a situation like this,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, said. “It’s important that everybody still be aware that the virus is here, and it may be here forever. A vaccine may come along, it may not come along. It may be like the flu and end up never having a true vaccine because of many different strands. Don’t be complacent with it. Be safe and be smart.”
Loudon County Health Department still has vehicles lined up — at times along the road beside the department — for COVID-19 testing.
“What we’re seeing is that people have let their guard down,” Teresa Harrill, county health department director, said. “I think that folks are seeing a lot of activities going on, things are open, so they’re thinking, ‘Oh, it’s OK. It’s gone away.’ I’ll be honest, when I watched the football game on (Oct. 10) I was thinking — even though people were social distanced, how many handrails, how many surfaces, how much stuff was touched and they didn’t wash their hands and touch their face? That kind of thing. I think people are just being a little lax as far as not realizing.
“And I’ll be honest, I think people are over it,” she added. “I know my staff is working as as hard today as they worked March 28. I mean they’re working just as hard.”
Testing is now held at 1:30 p.m. weekdays. Harrill said the decision to reduce availability was to allow the department time for other services. A three-person COVID-19 testing team appointed by the state has stepped in to help nurses and is shared with Monroe County Health Department.
“We’re still providing immunizations,” Harrill said. “Now also, too, the big thing is flu shots.”
Free flu shots are available at the department. A community-wide, drive-through flu shot initiative will be offered Nov. 19.
“We’re going to do it exactly like we’re doing the COVID testing,” Harrill said. “It’s going to be a drive-through flu shot day. Now from what we have been told from our emergency preparedness folks and the regional folks, this is a going to be a trial run for how we will do COVID vaccination. Whenever we get it, we’ll do it the exact same way.”
Flu season mixed with the pandemic is “very concerning,” she said.
“It’s concerning because we know how many deaths and we know how the flu is easily transmitted and then you put COVID on that, it’s very concerning,” Harrill said. “That’s why we really want to encourage everybody to get a flu shot so that at least would help.”
A county snapshot released Monday by the Department of Health shows 44 local cases of the flu already.
Jessica Kalin, Fort Loudoun Medical Center spokeswoman, emphasized the need for flu shots.
“Fort Loudoun Medical Center is prepared to meet the medical needs of our community and has the ability to collaborate with other Covenant Health hospitals if additional services are needed,” Kalin said in an email correspondence. “Our hospital services are open as usual to provide safe care for our patients, and we continue to take extra precautions to keep patients, employees and visitors safe in all of our care settings.”
Harrill noted the problem of community spread instead of clusters with COVID. Gatherings for weddings, funerals and church services are examples Harrill gave of opportunities for high exposure.
The health department tested 522 workers from Morgan Olson on Sept. 28 after the Loudon plant saw a “few” positives, Harrill said. Morgan Olson management wanted to take a preventative approach.
A representative from Morgan Olson could not be reached for comment by News-Herald presstime.
One notable cluster came in May from Monterey Mushroom when 74 employees tested positive.
Bruce Knobeloch, Monterey Mushroom vice president of marketing and product development, said the plant has only had a few positives since.
“The plant has continued to operate well after the initial high COVID-19 outbreak in May,” Knobeloch said in an email correspondence. “Due to the diligent efforts of our entire team, we have continued to maintain a safe workplace with very low COVID-19 activity over the last several months. … We have been as low as zero to a few positive cases for the weeks since the outbreak in May.”
Monterey has remained open, he said.
“Between positive cases and those in related quarantine protocol, our overall numbers are 4%-5% of the highest levels in late May,” Knobeloch said.
Harrill emphasized wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
“I think it’s especially important that everybody take personal responsibility for when they’re outside,” Bradshaw said. “If you see most of our industries are considered essential, we only had the one that was actually affected by the shutdown, so we’re going to have people out and about. In my opinion, the shutdown is only going to hurt our small-business owners. … We’re going to see peaks and valleys. The important thing that we need to see as a community and as a county is to see our peaks small and our valleys deep and get it leveled out and get these numbers decreasing back down.”