Covenant Health hospitals, including Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City, are still offering emergency care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Symptoms that require emergency care can include chest pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, weakness and/or numbness on one side, fainting, slurred speech, severe burns or bleeding, concussion, broken bones, fever with rash, seizures, severe cuts, head and/or eye injury, confusion, severe cold and/or flu symptoms, vaginal bleeding with pregnancy and severe allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face, lips, eyes or tongue.
FLMC's emergency room remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is taking every precaution to keep patients safe.
Area hospitals, as well as East Tennessee Children's Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center, have resumed certain clinical and outpatient diagnostic services such as mammography and outpatient rehabilitation.
Specific procedures related to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will still be observed, including social distancing and health screenings for visitors. Each visitor is required to wear a face covering and should only visit if their presence is vital for a patient's care.
For emergencies, call 911 or visit the nearest hospital.
