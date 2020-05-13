Greenback, Lenoir City and Loudon high schools and their respective athletic programs are working on plans to return to normal in time for the fall semester.
Ronnie Roberts, Loudon High School athletic director, said the school system has tentative plans in place and teams could see a potential return in a limited capacity by June 1.
“We have plans for the way things are right now, you know, if we can come back June 1, we even have plans for that as far as holding tryouts, getting kids in the weight room,” he said. “We have plans for how we’re going to handle that and still stay within the guidelines the governor and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have set out as far as the number of people who can be present in one setting and social distancing and the sanitation of everything. We have those kind of plans in place, we just don’t know at what point we’re going to be allowed to do it.”
Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association and Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association board of directors recently suggested teams may resume in the summer but will leave the decision to individual school systems and counties.
Teams must still have to operate under the current TSSAA/TMSAA 2020-21 sports calendar.
“Coach (Chris) Brittain and I were given some parameters from our superintendent Dr. (Jeanne) Barker so that we can all be on the same page, have the same protocols and guidelines in place so that in between our campuses, we weren’t doing different things and doing some different routines,” Jeff Cortez, Lenoir City High School co-athletic director, said. “We spent about five hours researching and looking in putting plans in place. ... I think we put together a solid plan.”
Cortez said teams will have to take “necessary precautions” upon return.
“Of course, small group training, temperature checks, hand washing, cleansing of equipment between each session and not just your daily session ... those things will be very important in the restart to keep everyone safe and healthy,” he said. “We encourage more of the outdoor training because you can have a group on one end of the field, one group on the other end so you can have everyone separated. There’s less risks of being outside and being active out there.”
Greenback School coaches and administration met last week to discuss the possibility of returning as soon as May 18.
Michael Garren, Loudon County director of schools, said there hasn’t been a definitive date set but leans toward the June 1 start. Garren and Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City Schools director of schools, look to make a decision “late next week.”
“It’ll be a county decision, and we haven’t made a definitive decision yet,” Garren said. “I told them it would be no sooner than May 18. I think TSSAA is going to hold a meeting next week to discuss different options, so we’re going to wait to see how that meeting goes, and then we’ll pull back together with its athletic directors and we’ll decide what the best approach is as far as the start time.”
Garren requested head coaches submit individual plans.
Greenback head soccer coach Rob Fox is hoping his team can report back no later than June.
When teams do return, coaches and players will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines and cannot allow more than 10 people per group.
“At this point, our plan is to get together (May 18) and start to do some cardiovascular-type work and that type of thing,” Fox said. “Our plan right now is to concentrate on cardiovascular, working out, just running exercises, getting our breathing up and that type of thing, so our separation will be kind of natural when these girls run distance like that.”
Greenback, as well as other fall sports teams, heavily utilize the spring and summer offseason to build endurance, conditioning and work on fundamentals.
Teams could be challenged by having a shortened preseason and lose valuable practice time leading into the regular season.
“The biggest difference I see is in my girls and they are gung-ho right now, and I think they have cabin fever so to speak,” Fox said. “They’ve been stuck at home, no school, no anything and right now they are champing at the bit. Reality means they want to get out of the house and do something, anything. As a result, I’ve been getting a lot more text messages, a lot more interest in, ‘Gee, what does soccer start? When can we get back at it?’ These girls are eager to get started with anything right now.”
There is also the possibility of switching sport seasons, which could result in football being played in the spring and baseball being played in the fall.
“Coach (Matt) Coe sent me a text about that and I guess some other states are thinking about that, and I guess the rationale is that there are less people that are going to be at a baseball game in the fall rather than a couple of thousand at a football game,” Cortez said. “... Sure, I guess we could do that, we could flip those things, but then the question is who’s going to lead on that? Who’s going to take the lead on creating the rules? I guess in theory, it sounds like it’s doable.”
