Loudon County Schools offers free COVID-19 testing at various locations for students, faculty and staff.
Drive-up testing at the Loudon County Technology Center on Harrison Road, which is in addition to the free testing offered at all schools, will be available weekends through June, Josh Galyon, school system nurse, said.
“We added an additional site for testing on weekends and when students and teachers are out of school,” Galyon said.
Business was steady Dec. 29 at the technology center, the second Wednesday the service was available. Galyon said dozens of students and teachers stopped by to get tested. Hours of availability were 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m.
He said the process is quick and results are delivered by phone within 24 to 36 hours.
Even though testing is available every day during school hours, it’s hoped that having remote testing available on weekends will keep sick students from entering the schools.
“Our goal is to make this a resource for students and staff,” Galyon said.