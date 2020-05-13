Loudon County commissioners are preparing for the coming fiscal year budget that will likely have its fair share of challenges.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw said the final rendering could be about three or four budget committee meetings away from being ready to present to Loudon County Commission. Hopes are to have the budget passed June 29.
“We certainly have lost several revenue streams that won’t be back for a while,” Van Shaver, county commissioner, said. “Some sales tax losses won’t be made up, hotel/motel tax revenue won’t be made up, those are just lost. Our biggest losers are in our court system where we have court costs, fines and fees that are paid. Nothing’s come in there hardly, and those are very large revenue streams. The court clerk’s office where you have your car tax registration and such like that, those are delayed. They will ultimately come back but it’s going to be several months before we see the return of that.
“... It’s going to be a very challenging year,” he added. “We’re going to be better than some jurisdictions. Our very conservative budgeting over the years is going to be very beneficial right now, but it is going to be a challenge and there could be some problems. The big story probably is going to negatively impact our ability to build anything new for the courthouse fire, annex, that sort of stuff.”
Money initially committed for a new courthouse project will help the budget, Bradshaw said. One-time grant funding of $911,423 from the state will allow commissioners to divert capital projects money toward other needs.
“It’s going to be a challenge because we don’t know the net effect on the coronavirus on the revenue stream,” Henry Cullen, county commissioner, said. “... You either cut enough to make up for it, go to the fund balance or increase taxes, none of which have been proposed or even thought about right now. We’re just waiting to see where it all comes out.”
Bradshaw doesn’t believe there will be a need for a tax hike.
“I can’t foresee the need for a property tax increase, but again, because of our very, very conservative budgeting over the years, the growth of the penny we picked up a little bit of extra penny value,” Shaver said. “We have some pennies that we can shift from fund here, fund there that are going to help us pick up about 4 or 5 pennies that hopefully will help offset all of our losses. The pennies we were planning to build the new annex very likely could be cannibalized in this and could put us way, way down the road in building any kind of building.”
Even though the budget has been challenging, Bradshaw believes there have been “pleasant surprises.”
“Property tax, none of this really started happening in Loudon County until after the deadline so we’ve got over 99 percent of property tax has been collected,” Bradshaw said. “Usually we’re very good about property tax so that’s another great thing. We budget at 98 percent of expected revenue and typically we will collect over 100 percent of our expected revenue.”
Sales tax revenue has also been positive, he said.
Loudon County Schools presented its budget to commissioners Friday. Shaver said the Loudon County Board of Education has requested $320,000 in new money, and if the county moves forward with a 2 percent raise for employees, school officials would like funding.
Loudon County Director of Schools Micheal Garren said $320,000 was what the district needed to balance its budget. An additional $480,000 would be needed for a 2 percent raise, which is not included in the current proposal.
“If we give the schools $320,000 or if we give them $800,000, you have to add 35 percent more to that because 35 percent of all the school board money goes to Lenoir City,” Shaver said. “So the $800,000 would take about $1.1 million, and the $320,000 takes about $450,000 for the school board to actually realize what they’re requesting.”
County Commissioner David Meers commended Garren’s presentation.
“I think it’s probably the most challenging (budget) that I’ve seen and I think it’s all because of the COVID-19 with the economy,” Meers said. “We’re facing things that we’ve never faced before.”
Meers said the county should move forward with a “flat budget” for this year.
“I think a lot of counties are taking the position because you just don’t know how long it’s going to take to rebound,” he said. “... It’s going to be tough, but I will say this, I think the budget committee is trying to work diligently to provide good service for the citizens and it’s just tough economic times. A lot of people are losing jobs and homes, and I haven’t heard of anyone losing a home, thank goodness, but you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”
Cullen believes department heads have been understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’ve been very good as a whole,” he said. “There’s a couple areas where we’re facing increases. I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. The school’s asked for additional funds. There’s a couple requests in there for additional employees.”
Bradshaw said overall the budgeting process has been “smooth.”
“It’s really been smooth, no great big surprises,” he said. “All the department heads, elected officials have done a great job of recognizing where we’re at with this pandemic and so there’s no huge increases there. We’ve got a little bit more money budgeted than we did last year, but at the same time our revenue has been strong I think we’ll be able to accommodate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.