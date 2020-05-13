Following a countywide closure of parks and cancellation of sporting events, both Lenoir City and Loudon parks and recreation departments are hoping to reopen and resume activities soon.
Certain parks in Lenoir City are open to the public but several facilities, including playgrounds and restrooms, remain closed.
Zack Cusick, Lenoir City parks and recreation coordinator, said residents are taking advantage of fishing around Lenoir City Park and utilizing the dog park.
“The passive parks are still open, the walking trails, City Park and Rock Springs walking trail as well, but City Park is open as far as being able to walk in the park,” he said. “The playgrounds and swings at all of our parks are still shut down as part of executive order 30 so until that’s lifted, we won’t be opening the playgrounds or swings.”
Loudon parks are under similar guidelines. Playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields and the pool remained closed. Lions Club Park is the only one of five that is entirely closed.
“I’ve been in this for 40 years either as a volunteer or a paid employee, and it’s some of the toughest decisions we’ve ever had to make,” Mark Harrell, Loudon parks and recreation director, said. “We just feel right now that social distancing and the gathering of 10 folks is just the most important guideline right now.
“Our basketball courts have numerous players every single day, as many as 25, 30 kids wanting to play on our courts, and it’s really tough if you thought a couple of people were going to go out and shoot hoops and it’d be OK,” he added. “Our soccer fields are the second-most used and it’s the same result. So as of right now, we have not made any decisions to open anything up.”
Harrell encourages people to create new ways to get outdoors and stay active, such as playing disc golf or frisbee.
“We have opened all the parks up for walking and passive play, which are go to the park, create your own ideas, throw the frisbee, throw the football,” he said. “The biggest thing we’re seeing is playground usage. People are really wanting us to get those playgrounds open and, in my opinion, I think that it’s just a disaster waiting to happen. No matter how good you clean those playgrounds, the next person that gets on them 10 minutes later will contaminate those playgrounds. We’re just trying to be smart, we’re trying to be slow and we’re trying to be what the public wants.”
Lenoir City is planning on having a shortened youth baseball league season starting May 30 and running through June.
“We’ll go ahead and jump into games the week of June 1, so it looks like we’re still going to have a quick season to where we’re going to try and jam pack all the games in that we can and then have a little tournament at the end to still have some sort of spring-summer season,” Cusick said.
Dave Mason coaches in the 4-6 and 7-8 age divisions and is looking forward to starting back. He said players and parents are “ready to play again.”
Cusick reported only 10 percent of all registered players decided not to play.
“That was the feedback I got from the parents,” Mason said. “We got one parent that replied they’re not going to play, which is completely fine and I don’t blame them for that all, but that’s the only one I’ve heard of at this point that’s actually decided not to play.”
Fans, players and coaches will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines of staying at least 6 feet apart.
“There will be an emphasis on that, and I think it just takes a little additional planning and being intentional about it,” Mason said. “Kids are notorious for being in each other’s face all the time, but I think we’re just going to try to create those habits from the beginning and then stick to them and try to stick to it throughout the season.”
“As far as guidelines come through, we’re still going to try our best to have the parents and coaches still kind of spread out,” Cusick added. “As far as when (the players) are in the dugout, we’ll try to have them spread out as much as they can. Players need to use their own equipment and not share bats or helmets during this time.”
The deadline for players to drop and receive a full refund is Thursday. For information, call the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department at 865-986-1223 or visit http://www.lenoircitytn.gov/welcome/city-departments/parks-and-recreation.
