Close-contact businesses reopen

Hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors received the order to reopen today.
When Gov. Bill Lee announced Tennessee would begin reopening as early as May 1, close-contact businesses were told to wait until May 29.
The next day, Lee issued Executive Order No. 30, which gave close-contact businesses the green light to open May 6 with health and safety guidelines known as the Tennessee Pledge.
In compliance with the pledge, many businesses in Loudon County are changing day-to-day operations.
“We’ve moved all the stations 6 feet away and turned them where they’re not side-by-side,” Shelley Pace, Salon Luxe co-owner, said. “We set up hand sanitation as soon as you walk through the front door. We have sanitizer stations set up throughout the salon. Each stylist has their own cleaning products so they can clean the chairs in between each client.
“Clients have to wait in the car before they can come in, and we either go outside and get them or text them to tell them to come in,” she added. “We bought extra capes so that no client will wear the same cape as another client. … We have bought some extra masks so if they need a mask, there will be one available.”
American Male Hair Styling is following similar procedures as well as hanging shower curtains between stations and working on one client at a time, Margaret Pollock, hair stylist, said.
In order to comply with guidelines about masks, Whitney Lawson, Studio 22 Salon owner, said services that require a mask removed will not be offered. These services include beard trims, lip waxing, chin waxing or cheek waxing. Eyebrow waxing will still be available.
Business adaptations include operating by appointment only.
“It’s been kind of hectic, but I have managed to get everybody in starting Wednesday, and it has worked out just fine,” Lawson said. “Everybody’s been contacted. I haven’t had any problems getting anybody in or scheduled again. I think it’s all going to work very smoothly with all these new rules and regulations. I think it will be a good month before I can get everything situated and back to normal. … Everybody’s understanding. You know, we’ve not been through these times before so everybody’s been pretty lenient.”
Pace said all eight stylists at Salon Luxe have spent “numerous hours” on the phone trying to reschedule clients.
Pollock said employees at American Male Hair Styling have been supportive during trying times.
“This is a family,” she said. “It’s all family that works here, so we’ve been supporting each other both mentally and financially. With how it works here, if we don’t have anybody coming in, we don’t make any money. So we’re not getting anything from being closed. You know, we have rent to pay and utilities. All these companies are still expecting their money.”
Pollock misses getting out of the house every day the most.
“Working at a salon, you’re with somebody new every 30 to 45 minutes,” she said. “Just being around your people, you kind of create a family with the people you see every two weeks to four weeks, once a month. You just miss your customers.”
For Christopher Martinez, owner of Heritech Social Club, keeping up with the orders has been a whirlwind.
“We thought we were going to open on May 1,” Martinez said. “First it was the 7th, then the 15th and then it was the 1st. A few days later, they were like, ‘Nope, it’s going to happen on the 29th.’ Two or three days later, it was the 6th.”
Martinez isn’t happy with Lee’s reopening plan, specifically with the exclusion of Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan counties.
“It’s like you are sacrificing these big counties just for the money, because that’s basically just what it comes down to,” he said. “Luckily for me and my girls that work here, we’re not stressing. We have enough saved up. Our business is good enough that we don’t have to worry.”
Martinez contacted Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw and Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens for guidance.
“The mayors sent a letter to the governor saying it’s unfair or it doesn’t make sense to open up gyms,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Yes, you know, the mayors are for us and maybe there’s going to be some movement.’ Until I realized it was literally just a letter. It didn’t really mean anything because the governor trumps everything. It was kind of a letdown seeing our mayors not having that much control over their own counties and cities.
“It wasn’t for the money coming in for me,” he added. “It was more of the principle of the thing. Why would you scare people to keep them away from little places by pushing them to the big places?”
For the tattoo shop, sterilization and hygiene are already paramount, he said.
“Here, we’re going beyond that Tennessee Pledge,” Martinez said. “We’re not allowing outside drinks. We’re not allowing backpacks or purses or any other personal items. We’re going to push as hard as we can with Venmo and PayPal to eliminate as much hand-to-hand transaction as possible aside from tattooing. I’ve never gotten sick as far as a cold or flu from our clients. The reason why is when our clients feel sick, they’ll call us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.