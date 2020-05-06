Churches cancel, reschedule missions

With uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, some local churches have been forced to table international and domestic mission trips and find new ways to help others.
Two Lenoir City churches, Canvas Church and Central United Methodist Church, had to rework their annual trips to Costa Rica.
The Rev. Nick Rains, Canvas pastor, canceled the trip, instead choosing to use the funds for families in need.
“Usually when we go we do two major functions,” Rains said. “One is we take a team in that will do teaching and training with a lot of the kids. … The other will be we do construction projects. So last year we put up a metal roof on a new facility that they were building for single mothers. This year I believe we were going to be doing a lot of work with sheetrock and landscaping. … Three of the workers that they had laid off (in Costa Rica), we’re trying to help with covering some of their expenses. So we took a portion of what it was costing us to go to Costa Rica and instead we sent them money to cover their expenditures during this difficult time.”
Rains said the church also stopped serving meals to the homeless every other week because of heavy restrictions put in place by state government.
Central UMC rescheduled its overseas trip, the Rev. Scott Layer, pastor, said. The church did, however, cancel its youth trip to Atlanta scheduled for the summer.
“We had a team that was going to go to Costa Rica as an annual trip to work with Rice and Beans Ministries, which provides food and kind of an evangelistic atmosphere and praise for people,” he said. “That was scheduled to go at the end of May, but maybe about two months ago now we rescheduled that for fall during fall break. We thought maybe with rescheduling we could get some more people for the trip, too.”
Sixth Avenue Church of God was forced to cancel a long-standing annual trip to Brazil, but found another way to help.
“We’ve already sent some funds down (to Brazil),” the Rev. Ernie Varner, Sixth Avenue pastor, said. “We sent extra funds to hire laborers down there to help build a church in a city in the northern-most state of Brazil. … One year we did a stateside trip to Maine, and one year we went to Africa, but the last 10 years we went to Brazil every year except for those two years.”
The Rev. David Bandy, North Lenoir Church of God pastor, said the denomination’s world missions office has been monitoring various countries.
“Our world missions department for our denomination, affiliation that we have … they’re all over the country and had to follow the local country’s restrictions,” he said. “For the most part, they’ve had a stay-in-place order. But actually today, operations and admissions are opening back up officially. It’s been frozen basically during this pandemic but our international world missions office is opening back up.”
Bandy said the church has been able to continue supporting Smoky Mountain Children’s Home in Sevierville. Funds are sent to the home throughout the year.
Central UMC has also rescheduled efforts aimed at providing food for the needy.
“We do an annual partnership with First Farragut (United Methodist Church) and Second Harvest in terms of local missions where we provide food and backpacks to giveaway in schools,” he said. “We’re still planning on doing that Aug. 1. We were scheduled in March to do a meal packing of a little over 40,000 meals to go to a Third World country in need. So we rescheduled that from March 29 to Aug. 23. Those are some more local missions in terms of people’s food needs and kind of a beyond our community mission. You know, we’re like everybody else and having to depend upon how the virus affects people and what things are open or shut down.”
