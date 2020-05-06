Blairland aims for Honduras trip

Thanks to help from the community, a couple of members of Blairland Baptist Church in Loudon will go on mission to Honduras.
Money was collected earlier this year during the Upward basketball season. Hopes were to bring in $1,200 for Rice Bowls, a nonprofit organization designed to provide food to orphaned children throughout the world in the name of Christ.
Rice Bowls partners with 58 faith-based children’s homes in eight different countries. The money raised locally will go toward a children’s home in Honduras.
At the end of the basketball season in February, Jeff Harris, Blairland director of student ministries and local Upward director, announced $2,000 had been raised.
“The rice bowls we ordered, they’re just little coin banks, and so you order them and they provide them free,” Harris said. “I had one for every child, every player, every cheerleader, and so they got those at the beginning of the season. Took them home and we promoted throughout the season just to use their spare change and fill up the rice bowls.”
Harris estimated each coin bank could amount to about $13. The $2,000 raised will hopefully provide 6,000 meals.
“I mean a lot of the people that helped us with this weren’t church members,” he said. “They were just community members, people just outside of our church, but they all got behind it and brought (help), and some adults gave money just toward it even outside the rice bowls because they realized what we were doing and where it was going.”
Harris and church member Lance Walden will travel to Honduras after Rice Bowls representatives asked if they would like to see where the money goes.
“It’s an 85-acre ranch, the Good Shepherd Children’s Home, and I think there’s 50-plus kids there,” Harris said. “We’ll be spending time with the kids for sure. If there’s any kind of construction of stuff that needs to go on we’ll be participating in that.”
Harris and Walden will join other supporters from around the U.S. The trip will be the first of several by Rice Bowls.
Plans were to travel March 28, but COVID-19 concerns pushed that date back. Harris said now the trip is tentatively scheduled for June 24.
“We’ll spend the time raising money and sending money for different organizations and different places and it’s just kind of a cool opportunity that we get to go and see what our money is going toward,” Walden said. “You always see kids on TV and stuff and you’re like, ‘Wow. Where is the money really going?’ And we’re getting a chance to actually go see that and help out with it. It’s just a cool opportunity.”
The trip will be a first for Blairland overseas.
“We go on several mission trips throughout the year but it’s all domestic, it’s all here in the states,” Harris said. “We’ve thrown around the idea of doing an international mission trip at some point, but we never could just get hooked up with the right people because it needs to be very organized.”
Rice Bowls could be the right organization for Blairland moving forward, he said.
“We usually take a yearly mission trip, usually some local surrounding states, and done with some people in Kentucky, and we’ve done with some people in Virginia, and we’ve been back and forth with those. We kind of rotate them every year other,” Walden said. “We go up to these children’s homes and help out. Getting to do something like this that’s kind of overseas, as a church we all don’t get to go but we get to bring the experience back to them and kind of tell them about it. Doing that will hopefully make it so we can do it each year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.