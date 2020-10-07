Loudon County Commission removed Monday a decades-long designation that had the county jail as a workhouse.
Commissioners Van Shaver and Bill Satterfield motioned and seconded, respectively, with the vote passing 7-1. Commissioner Julia Hurley was the lone opposing vote. Commissioners Adam Waller and Matthew Tinker were absent.
Hurley opposed because she thought the county should have left the designation in place.
The designation dates to the 1970s. Shaver shared with commissioners at the September workshop that a resolution was passed by commission on Feb. 5, 1979.
“… It just never did come to fruition,” Shaver said. “We have never, ever had a workhouse in our jail.”
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider was not present at Monday’s meeting.
“It can have an impact on salaries of the sheriff, but that’s not necessarily the case,” Shaver said. “It’s a ‘may’ instead of ‘shall.’ If we had a workhouse at our jail, the sheriff may be paid additional money but doesn’t have to be. … His pay has been based on this workhouse thing for many, many years, but the pay is set by county commission. So this doesn’t change anyone’s pay.”
Shaver at the workshop emphasized the change had nothing to do with Guider’s salary, which is now $96,816 after commissioners gave a retroactive pay increase to county employees last month.
“Different groups of people, different commissions have looked at it,” Satterfield said. “Our action wasn’t about taking any money away from anybody tonight, it’s just a matter of making our budget a true budget. We don’t have a workhouse and I don’t think it looks good for county government to say we’re paying people for a workhouse when we don’t have one. I’m not for changing any of the salaries, but we need to get the workhouse out because we don’t have one.”
In other news, Loudon County Commission:
Amended 32.4 acres off Highway 411 from R-1/PUD Suburban Residential District with Planned Unit Development Overlay to A-2 Rural Residential District.
• Tabled discussion until the workshop of acquiring property in front of the jail addition to turn the Browder School Road turn onto Highway 11 into a 90-degree exit.
• Approved a $17,000 homeland security Emergency Management Agency no-match grant.
• Approved application and acceptance of a $14,410 East Tennessee Human Resource Agency no-match grant contract, which is CARES coronavirus relief for the Loudon County Senior Center.
• Approved application and acceptance of a $5,000 High Visibility Enforcement of Tennessee Traffic Safety Laws no-match grant.
• Passed application and acceptance of a $39,500 no-match Emergency Management Performance Grant, which offsets expenses of the EMA operating budget.
• Restored requested appropriations for equipment in operating budgets totaling $127,983.