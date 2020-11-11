Veterans Day services
• A Veterans Day ceremony organized by American Legion Post 120 will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Loudon County Courthouse.
• American Legion Post 70 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150 will hold a joint program at 11 a.m. Wednesday outside the War Memorial Building near its flagpole at 101 North B St., Lenoir City. The service will include a colors ceremony, laying a wreath for veterans and a 21-gun salute. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
Housing authority
The Loudon Housing Authority will hold its regular board meeting at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at 124 Pathkiller Trail, Loudon.