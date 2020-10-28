The sounds of music and lively chatter could be heard throughout downtown Loudon as people mingled along Wharf Street for Thursday’s 32nd Annual Gala and Chamber Choice Awards.
Beginning about 5:30 p.m., visitors frequented eight food and drink vendors, participated in a money tree giveaway and bid on auction items donated by the community.
This year’s outdoor gala was unique and may not be the last after positive reviews.
“We’ve had many, many comments say, ‘You’ve got to do this again’,” Rodney Grugin, chamber president, said. “I mean, obviously, we’ll look at it and see if we want to do something like this. Maybe not the same theme, maybe not the same spot, but I think people enjoyed this much more than a sit down-type event. It allowed them to talk and mingle and enjoy themselves with other people. We’ve been cooped up for months and having an outside event like this it just allowed everybody to get out and enjoy being outside.”
About 270 tickets were sold, which Grugin considered a success. Initial discussion posed the chance of cutting tickets off at 200, but Grugin said “the demand was there.”
“When COVID hit we took a really hard look at our budget chamber-wide and decreased our expectations on a lot of our line items,” he said. “The gala was one of those line items that we just decreased our expectations dramatically. What we were looking for out of this event was $5,000 and I think we greatly exceeded that.”
The final amount raised could not be determined by News-Herald presstime.
“Having a street festival with such a short time for planning is definitely difficult if we didn’t have the leadership, the city leadership, to help us really put it together,” George Bove, gala committee member, said. “Loudon city parks and recreation is amazing and, of course, all the sponsors that just jumped right in and said, ‘Yes, we’ve got to do this,’ in a down year.”
Thursday was also an opportunity to recognize people and organizations in the community. Brewster’s Service Group was Business of the Year, Ernie Butler was Volunteer of the Year, Jack Sims was Person of the Year and GFWC Suburbia Women’s Club was Nonprofit of the Year.
“It’s the big event for the chamber every year where chamber members get to assemble at least for this thing,” Clayton Pangle, a longtime supporter and member, said. “The annual meeting is a more informal thing and the chamber gala is a chance to have everyone to turn out, more of a party-type atmosphere, but it serves a purpose of also recognizing different individuals and businesses for different awards for that year.”
Pangle, who served as interim president prior to Grugin, believes recognizing people and organizations is important.
“The chamber has several different purposes,” Pangle said. “Its main purpose is to be of service for its members. Without recognition for outstanding services of people, I think it would be missing an opportunity.”
Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris said Thursday was the perfect opportunity to bring people downtown and help businesses potentially get more exposure.
“I think people are kind of tired of being quarantined or just enclosed and they’re ready to get out and do things,” Harris said. “I think people feel safe outside. The weather’s great, so I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for people just to get out and enjoy themselves.”