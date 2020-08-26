Loudon County celebrated the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote in America.
Aug. 18 was the 100th anniversary of the day Congress ratified the amendment. Trinity United Methodist Church in Lenoir City celebrated by ringing the church bell 100 times accompanied by handbells and homemade signs next to the parking lot.
Church members heard about the bell-ringing tribute through various connections with public libraries. They received emails about the event and forwarded them on to the church, Walter Hines, church member and event coordinator, said. In a last-minute effort, he sent an email out Aug. 17 to the congregation inviting everybody out Aug. 18 to the bell-ringing ceremony.
“This church is just real socially active in that sense with social concerns,” Hines said. “… You know, so many people here, they just connect with things like social issues and concerns and that kind of thing. I guess I just knew this would be something a lot of people in this church in particular would appreciate, or at least that’s been my sense of this congregation, that they’re very socially concerned with issues and that kind of thing. So I felt confident that people would show up.”
Public libraries also got involved. Kate Clabough, Loudon Public Library director, took part in an effort initiated by the Tennessee State Library and Archives to spread knowledge of the events that took place during the suffrage movement. TSLA, the Tennessee Humanities and the Tennessee State Museum created a collection of large poster boards for libraries to showcase.
Clabough, with the help of volunteers, got creative with poster boards and built hinges for them so they could stand freely at the front of the library for people to see when they first walk in.
“There’s other libraries. I know Sweetwater has one, so there’s other people that had the space to do it so we’re not the only one,” Clabough said. “They shipped out these boards and … the information that’s on them is all about women’s right to vote and the fight that took place here in Tennessee. So it not only celebrates women’s suffrage all across the United States but this is also very Tennessee specific. So the women that are portrayed on these boards are either from Tennessee or have some Tennessee link.”
Clabough’s boards will be displayed through September. She’s also turning them into a learning experience for all ages.
Many children have chosen to do virtual learning this year, and Clabough intends to use the boards as a learning tool to get them away from a screen.
“This gives them an opportunity for the kids to come here and see something that’s actual real life instead of just watching it on TV,” she said. “So they can come and go around these set of boards here, and it’s going to be a 10-question quiz, and they can walk through and find these answers, and, at the end, there will be some sort of prize but that is yet to be determined. … I know from experience that when you are flooded with this much information that sometimes you can’t take it all in. So to look for something very specific in a quiz tends to make you read things a little bit better.”
Tyler Boyd, Lenoir City High School special education teaching assistant and author of “Harry T. Burn: Woman Suffrage, Free Elections & a Life of Service,” is a great-grandnephew of Harry T. Burn, the Tennessee legislator who cast the deciding vote in the ratification of the 19th amendment. Boyd was moved to write a comprehensive biography of Harry T. Burn’s life after his son, Harry T. Burn Jr., died four years ago.
Boyd also touts the title of great-great-grandson of Febb Burn, Harry T. Burn’s mother who wrote him a note giving him advice to vote “yes” for women’s suffrage. Before writing the biography, Boyd completed 1 1/2 years of research on the matter. He now integrates the information he learned into school lessons.
“I try and emphasize to the students, ‘This is how the amendment process works’,” Boyd said. “You’re always focused on the president, Congress, Supreme Court, but the way massive change in this country is supposed to happen isn’t supposed to be from executive order or five out of nine Supreme Court justices force their opinion on the rest of the country, and it gets controversial. What it’s supposed to be is the amendment process. You’re supposed to have three quarters of the state legislators — these guys like Lowell Russell and Jason Zachary and all those other state representatives who no one knows who they are — they’re the ones that vote on these things. So we’re teaching about that to show them that this is the state government.”
Boyd emphasized state and local representatives impact everyday life that people tend to overlook, including taxes, schools, infrastructure and voter qualifications, because “they’re always focused on Washington.”
“It’s just a really good thing to be able to teach about when you’re not only teaching about the 19th amendment and U.S. history and government class, but also when you’re teaching about local government,” Boyd said. “It’s always a real pleasure to teach it. … It’s one of the biggest things to ever happen in the country. … This is an event that enfranchised half the country. It was a huge change, and it led to so many huge changes. It was so recent, just 100 years ago.”