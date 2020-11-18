The following local births took place recently at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville:
• Amber Weaver, Lenoir City, a boy, August Reece Weaver.
• Dewey Miller Jr. and Stephanie Ledbetter, Lenoir City, a boy, Grayson Rhys Miller.
