The following local birth took place recently at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville:
• James C. and Bayly A. Felch, Loudon, a girl, Hastings Amelia Felch.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.