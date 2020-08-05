The following local births took place recently at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville:
• Martin A. and Amber N. Williams, Lenoir City, a boy, Kaison Alexander Lee Williams.
• Johnny E. Smallen and Matalie S. Vineyard, Loudon, a boy, Waylon Ray Smallen.
• Margaret Hanson, Loudon, a boy, Devin Killian Hanson.
• Justin and Victoria Wright, Lenoir City, a boy, Jackson David Wright.
• Joshua R. Hauther and Catherine J. Ellington, Philadelphia, a boy, Kenley Atlas Hauther.
• Austin D. and Shelia B. Arnwine, Loudon, a girl, Abigail Thais Arnwine.