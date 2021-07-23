There will be two steps to decide who is the best of the best in Loudon County this year for the newspaper’s annual Hometown Favorites awards picked by readers.
Step One: Nominations
From July 22-Aug. 9, readers choose who deserves to be considered for each category by submitting their nominations online by following this link https://news-herald.secondstreetapp.com/Hometown-Favorites-2021-2/ to the ballot. The number of nominees included on the final ballot may vary by category.
Step Two: Voting
From Aug. 14-28, come back to https://news-herald.secondstreetapp.com/Hometown-Favorites-2021-2/ to vote for your favorite nominee in each category online. We’ll tally reader votes and then announce the winners in our exclusive special section in September in the News-Herald.
All voting must be completed online; there will not be a print ballot for 2021.
Questions? Contact us at webmaster@news-herald.net.