Donald Richard Lambert, 55, Loudon, was found dead by officers after being hit by a train Tuesday in Loudon.
Loudon Police Department, Loudon Fire Department and Priority Ambulance responded to a call at 3:23 p.m. of a “train versus pedestrian,” Travis Estes, Priority Emergency Medical Services director, said.
“After we arrived at the Fort Hill train crossing in Loudon city, there was one male subject discovered deceased at the scene. He was a pedestrian,” Estes said.
Jennifer White, Loudon County E-911 director, said an officer was on scene as soon as it was called in. The scene was cleared at 4:48 p.m., she said.
Loudon Police Inv. Brian Jenkins said there is “every indication that it wasn’t (a suicide)" but was in fact a "horrible accident."