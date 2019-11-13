We waited as long as we could, but when we were looking at overnight lows in the upper 20s, followed this week by even colder temperatures, we decided it was time.
On a warm afternoon last week, Dick and I hauled the ferns off the front stoop and placed them in a bright corner of the sunroom where they will bask in available light until mid-April when they can once more return to the outdoors.
Other plants had already been moved indoors — the Christmas cacti (which are already budded and will be in full bloom by Thanksgiving), the various succulents and a favorite begonia. All are too tender to survive temperatures lower than the 40s. The ferns, on the other hand, were happy enough, especially when we threw sheets over them if the danger of frost loomed.
Conditions inside the house during the winter are not ideal for most plants, but we keep a humidifier going near the ferns and keep them watered. With its brick floor and many windows, the sunroom comes closer to mimicking the outdoors than the remainder of the house. Brick floors allow me to water with no fear of ruining anything.
When we added the sunroom to our house 30-something years ago, we did so with the idea of creating a spot to over-winter plants. At the last minute, the night before the crew arrived to begin construction, we refigured the dimensions and made the room large enough for several pieces of comfortable furniture, including a table where I can write or we can eat.
We’ve been glad again and again for the larger space. The sunroom is where Dick and I spend most of our time when we’re indoors. In the winter its southern exposure guarantees a warm, sunny place for reading or relaxing. In the summer, the surrounding trees and shrubs shade the room, making it a good spot to gaze upon a green landscape.
The get-ready-for-cold-weather chores didn’t end with bringing plants back into the house. Dick spent much of last week closing foundation vents, draining and storing water hoses, and stashing terra-cotta and ceramic flower pots in the shed where they will be protected from moisture that would cause them to crack during freezing spells.
He is also dismantling freeze-susceptible parts of the outdoor wood furnace. We have decided cutting and hauling firewood, loading logs into the furnace twice a day and occasionally cleaning ashes from the furnace is no longer an activity we wish (or more accurately, I wish him) to engage in. The propane furnace in our basement served us well before we installed the wood furnace. We’re confident it will once more.
For those days when we wish the coziness of a fire, we have the hearth in the living room. Now that Dick isn’t handling so much firewood morning and evening, I will feel no qualms about asking him to throw a back log on the fire for an evening spent with a book and a cup of tea.
Our list of get-ready-for-winter chores remains long. The maples still blaze with color, but dead leaves have begun to collect beneath them — leaves that will need to be raked and hauled to the garden and flower beds during the upcoming month. A box of 100 daffodil bulbs waits in the dark of the basement for me to dig holes and tuck the bulbs into beds where they will bloom with profusion, along with the hundreds and hundreds I’ve planted over the years — masses of flowers that will delight us from mid-February until well into spring.
The blueberry bushes have been tucked with pine straw and oak leaves to satisfy their acidic-loving souls, but the garden has yet to be put to bed. The tomato fence still stands, its wires draped with dead vines. Gourd vines crawl along the ground and up the wooden fence that encloses the garden. Pepper plants have finally succumbed to frost, though as late as last week we were eating freshly picked peppers.
Over the weekend, Dick cut the okra stalks for our friend who makes paper. She boils the stalks and harvests the layer of fiber just beneath the outer skin — a labor-intensive job indeed. But I suppose if you want the beauty of handmade paper, you are happy to perform the numerous steps the process involves.
In the same way, in order to enjoy the beauty of this place we love, Dick and I happily go about our fall chores, especially when November blesses us with a warm day.
