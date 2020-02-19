Through the ups and downs of cold and mild weather, rainy and not-as-rainy days, I’ve had some cheery companions. A stack of seed catalogs remains close at hand, available for dreaming as much as for ordering.
Flowers and vegetables, shrubs and fruit trees, stout and clinging vines, the mundane tools and supplies of gardening — all are fodder for daydreams. And daydreaming is what gardeners do best in January and February.
Never are gardens so lush, flowers so vibrant, weeds and pests so scarce as in the mind of a gardener at this time of year. When we’re looking at pictures, our backs don’t hurt, our fingernails don’t get grubby and perspiration doesn’t plaster our hair to our foreheads.
As I make out my list of seeds for the vegetable garden, it’s difficult to remember that Dick and I will first have to clean off the plot. We must pull up the remaining Mexican sunflower and cleome stalks that we left last fall so the birds could dine on the seeds, tote the stalks to the side of the hill where we will spread them to allow them to decay and enrich the soil and rake to the side of the garden the leaves we heaped on last fall.
When the soil is dry enough, we’ll dig furrows and drop seeds. But that work is a few weeks away. For now there’s an easy chair, a fire on the hearth and catalogs to thumb through.
Getting past the catalog cover is often a challenge. Burpee’s cover features a Bodacious Tomato, a whole one cradled in one hand of the model, a sliced open half in the other hand. The cut half is moist with juice, making the viewer’s mouth water. Who wouldn’t want several vines of those in the garden? Bodacious is touted to yield “8-10 spectacular fruits a week and a bold, audacious 40-50 per season, per plant.”
I love that the writers of copy for seed catalogs keep a thesaurus nearby.
Just inside the Burpee cover is another striking photo, this one of a bright green First 13 pea, a variety that promises “a phenomenal 13 peas per pod.” A few pages on into the catalog, to complete the rainbow, are Royal Purple radishes and Lemon Drop Hybrid summer squash. The squash fruit does look just like a lemon.
Another of my favorite catalogs is produced by Park Seed Company. The cover of one of the 2020 issues features a collection of vegetables — cucumbers, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, cabbage, eggplant, beets — needed for healthy eating. On the back cover is a photo of a bed of Crouching Tiger zinnias with vibrant red flowers whose petals are tipped with yellow. Many of my old standbys come from Park’s catalog: Maxibel beans, Green Arrow peas, Red Sails and Green Ice lettuce, Clemson Spineless okra and Baby Leaf Riverside spinach.
Let’s not forget Breck’s catalog with so many gorgeous flower photos that I contemplate forgetting vegetables and instead planting all my available space in flowers, flowers and more flowers. Of course, I won’t do any such thing. However, I can dream of Sunseekers Salmon or Strawberry and Cream coneflowers, Shaker’s Prayer Siberian iris, Red Jewel helenium, black hollyhock and a seemingly endless variety of lilies.
In another month or two, I’ll be pouring over descriptions of daffodils. I told myself in December, as Dick and I dug in the cold earth to plant bulbs, that I would not get carried away again. But there will be irresistible photos of large and small daffodils, blossoms of white or yellow, some with orange-centers, pink throated flowers — so many color combinations that I’ll have to try a few.
There’s always room for another bed of daffodils. The wild profusion in bloom now is reason enough to send me searching for a pad of paper on which I’ll note my wishes, my dreams and maybe the reality of another box of bulbs on its way.
Even the tools and supplies in these catalogs look so appealing that I forget someone has to dig with that hoe, cut back rose bushes with that super pair of snips and hammer boards into those preformed corners (Gurney’s catalog) in order to make a raised bed. Someone will have to use that wheelbarrow or bicycle-tired cart to haul soil to those beds.
In February, reality takes a backseat. This is the month for dreaming. Sufficient unto March through October is the labor of actual gardening. Let’s get another cup of tea, wrap a blanket closer around our legs and open another seed catalog.
