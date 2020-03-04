The Great Backyard Bird Count was held in the middle of February. Sometimes the chosen weekend is rainy and foggy, making it difficult to identify any but the most readily recognizable birds — cardinals, blue jays, doves, red-bellied and downy woodpeckers.
This year, however, we were in luck. The period of Feb. 14-17 was sunny and the birds were abundant. In the bright sunshine I was able to distinguish one type of small brown bird from another. Even the markings on the sparrows were sharp enough for identification.
Finches were particularly plentiful at that time. House finches and gold finches were vying for a spot on the tubular feeder along with titmice, juncos and chickadees. A wren happily fed wherever he could find a spot at a feeder. When he wasn’t feeding, he flew from tree to tree and from house eave to downspout, looking, I’m sure, for the best possible future nesting spot.
His job, when spring is truly here, will be to build a nest and to attract a mate to share the home. I enjoy watching wrens at any time of year. Their perky demeanor, tail held straight and pointing toward the sky, cheers me no matter how cold or rainy the weather.
The Great Backyard Bird Count started in 1998 under the auspices of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Audubon Society. According to the GBBC website (https://gbbc.birdcount.org), this launch marked the “first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time.” The program is worldwide and involves more than 160,000 observers.
I have participated for the past eight or nine years and enjoy posting the numbers of birds I see and reading about birds others in Loudon County are finding. Aside from the individual pleasure derived from knowing which birds are around in mid-February, the count serves as a valuable indication of the abundance and distribution of varieties of birds. The Great Backyard Bird Count, along with several other counts a year, enable scientists to see what is happening to the bird population.
According to the website, there were 247,157 checklists submitted, 6,846 total species observed and 40.48 million total individual birds counted.
Wow! It’s easy to see how that level of participation provides a great deal of information to those who are tracking the movement and numbers of various birds — information that even a large group of scientists would find difficult to gather by themselves.
As you may remember, a study released in the fall shows there has been a decline of one in four birds in North America since 1970. In numbers, that decline means we’ve lost around 3 billion birds over five decades, an alarming statistic that may grow worse with climate change. Counting birds won’t bring back those lost, but it does give scientists valuable information on where problems are most severe.
Over the 57 years Dick and I have lived on our farm, we’ve seen changes in bird species we commonly observe. I have previously bemoaned the absence of meadowlarks. Years ago they were among my first indications of spring, flocks of them landing between the house and garden where they grazed the day away.
Red-winged blackbirds, a marsh species, began coming to our hilltop three or four years ago. This past Monday, with rain puddling on the ground, I counted a flock of 22. While several hung from the suet and sunflower feeders, many others strutted over the grass eating their fill of insects and weed seeds.
Blackbirds they may be, but the color bars on their wings lift them out of the ordinary and make viewing them a pleasure. I know I should enjoy equally the grackles and other common blackbirds. They, too, are nature’s creations and worthy of praise, but the less rational side of my being finds them something of a pest.
With March having arrived, I’ll be on the lookout for cedar waxwings gathering on the apple limbs, bluebirds splashing in the birdbath, a multitude of birds singing their hearts out in the quest for a mate and the ever-present mockingbirds scolding all who come near.
I’m grateful some aspects of viewing birds have remained constant all these years.
