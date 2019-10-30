It seems appropriate here at the end of October to write a column about ghostly goings-on, eerie happenings and unsolved appearances of those who have departed. My storehouse of such stories is limited, but not totally empty thanks to one of my aunts.
I grew up with an aunt who was full of tales that kept me and my cousins terrified. Not all the stories involved ghosts, though Aunt Mable convinced us that spirits existed and were at large in the world — not only on Halloween, but on any foggy evening, especially on moonless nights or nights when the moon appeared and disappeared, in and out behind clouds.
On warm evenings, Mable would sit on the porch with us after dark and point out the strange shapes across the road, just along the creek bank or at the foot of the mountain. We saw them, too, white forms that drifted and rose and vanished and returned. What besides a ghost could be capable of such spooky behavior? We were staunch believers.
Aunt Mable lived with my grandparents, my mother’s family, in a small miner’s cottage in eastern Kentucky. Mable did most of the house cleaning, while my grandmother did all the gardening and cooking. Even though the cottage was small — four rooms and a tacked-on area barely large enough for a double bed — one room was reserved for company, and I don’t mean family type company. Except for occasional visits from a preacher, the room never seemed to be used.
But we kids were not allowed in that room — probably Mable’s rule so the room would stay clean. To guarantee we didn’t wander in there when no adults were looking, Mable told us about the witch who lived there. Mable didn’t spare any details. To this day, my imagination holds a vivid picture of the witch. She was tall and skinny, bent over so her face was about on a level with mine. Her fingernails were long and crooked, her hair long and stringy. A wart perched on the tip of her nose, and her skin was green. She wore a long black dress and a black cloak.
There was no danger of my cousins or me going anywhere near that room. I didn’t even like to look at the door to the room. For days after my family returned to Oak Ridge after a trip to my grandparents’ house, I had nightmares about the witch.
Mable’s other tales were scary, but I’m glad to say not nearly as terrifying as her depiction of the witch. She told us about the girl who took her younger brother up on the mountain to pick blackberries. The girl killed him with an axe. We never asked why or what happened to the girl.
The other story Mable liked to tell again and again was about a young woman and her small children who were alone in a cabin on the mountain. The cabin had only a blanket for a door, and one night a bear came through the blanket and killed the woman and her children.
These stories were full of the suffering of the victims, the heartlessness of the perpetrator and vivid details that convinced us Mable knew what she was talking about.
As an adult, I’ve often wondered if my parents or my aunts and uncles had any idea what Mable was telling us children as we sat in a circle around her, our eyes wide and our mouths hanging open. We loved being scared and repeatedly begged Mable for just one more story. She seemed always to have one more, and then another.
I should have written down the stories, but they seemed too scary to dwell on. By the time I could write well enough to record them, they no longer had such a hold on me.
Despite Mable’s stories, my sisters and I went out trick-or-treating on Halloween and never imagined real witches or goblins beneath any of our friends’ costumes. The stories don’t seem to have done any lasting harm to us. We all grew up to be responsible adults who believed no more avidly in other-worldly occurrences than the average person.
We just happened to have childhoods where we didn’t need to wait for a holiday to find ourselves properly terrified. All we had to do was appeal to Aunt Mable for one more story.
