Young runners compete at state

As she crossed the finish line Saturday, North Middle School seventh-grader Sawyer Grace Simmons was welcomed by loud applause from family, friends and teammates.
Despite trekking through wet conditions and enduring cold temperatures, Simmons placed 14th overall in the 2019 Tennessee State Middle School Cross Country Championships at Victor Ashe Park.
She finished with a personal record time of 13:11, which was enough to earn her All-State honors.
“Really, I just thought, ‘I can’t believe this right now’,” Simmons said. “Then I thought, ‘Wow, I worked really hard for this moment and that now that it’s finally here, I’m so happy’.”
Simmons competed at the state meet last year as a sixth-grader, but decided to put in the work during the offseason to finish with a better time this year.
“Last year, she was in the top 15-25 in every race that she ran, and she did a pretty good job at regions,” Jeff Kuhl, North cross country coach, said. “When it came to state, it was a really hot day and she ended up 61st. As a sixth-grader, it’s tough to get up there because these top kids are mostly eighth-graders. We came into this season knowing that she could do more, and she took it. She worked hard all season long.”
“Over the summer, I had a lot more private practices with my coach,” Simmons added. “I kind of understood it more.”
She is the program’s first All-State selection since 2008.
“Chandler Rogers for North Middle placed, I think it was fifth,” Kuhl said. “I didn’t coach North Middle then — it was Coach (Janet) Cardwell — but I kind of helped with Chandler. I coached with her in AAU, so I kind of helped with her at the end of the season. I don’t want to diminish what she did, but the whole tournament has gotten bigger since then. We haven’t had somebody at that level since 2008. The time that Chandler ran as an eighth-grader was 13:17, so Sawyer was doing about that as a seventh-grader.”
On the boys side, Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School’s Thomas Moats finished 70th of 341 runners. Zach McNabb finished 111th and Drew Henry finished 203rd.
NMS also had Davis Boals and Tanner Welch finish 142nd and 143rd, respectively.
“I didn’t have that top runner this year, but we had a group of kids that were really close in their performance, and you need that when you run as a team,” Kuhl said. “We’ve been in the top five, six or seven all throughout the season in all the meets that we’ve done. I thought at AREA, we had a chance to make it as a team, but we came up a little bit short. Though they missed qualifying as a team to state, the five had enough individuals to create a team score.”
