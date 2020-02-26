Young Panthers will need to rebuild

The Lenoir City High School Panthers boys soccer team will have a tough act to follow after posting last year their first winning record since 2011, but head coach Santiago Correa believes the team is up for the challenge.
Preseason practice and conditioning has been severely hampered by weather and illness, but the Panthers have worked to get in every ounce since returning from Christmas break.
“Before the season started, we have sessions in the morning, which is 5:45 a.m.-6:45 a.m. and then we have it after school ... workouts, weights and we focus a lot on legs, shoulders — that’s what we use in soccer,” Santiago Correa, LCHS head boys soccer coach, said. “Conditioning, we’re running, so two days of weights, two days of running and all that.”
The Panthers finished second overall in District 4-3A last season and had impressive wins against Cleveland, Oak Ridge, William Blount, Heritage and CAK.
“You know, last season was one of the best seasons and I think after five years, I figured out what was the problem, so my defense, my midfield,” Correa said. “It’s a young team, there’s a lot to learn. I can’t say right now we’re going to start good or we are ... I don’t know yet, normally with that question, I say, ‘You can ask me in May and I can give you a better understanding of the team’.”
Lenoir City will rely heavily on a handful of upperclassmen, including Reagan Loveday, Armando Jimenez, Avery Johnson, Ethan Helton, Scory Correa, David Ross and keeper Alessandro Carrozzo.
“We’ve been getting on it as much as we can, just getting good touches on the ball, working on shooting and stuff, really doing good passes and playing good moves with the team,” Loveday said. “Last year’s team, we had a whole lot of good defenders that were good amount of seniors, and this year I think it’s a lot more evenly spread out. I think the skill on the team is more across the board instead of just more focused on the back. I think we’re going to score a lot more goals this season.”
Carrozzo returns as a two-year starting goalkeeper and is expected to be one of the best in Region 2-3A. Last season, he added five goals and one assist in 1,718 minutes and was named to the All-District 4-3A second team.
“I’ve really been trying to get better on the field because since a lot of seniors last year, the midfield area is not as compact as last year’s, so I’ve been trying to get better with my feet and try to help the team a little more and just play where coach wants me to play,” Carrozzo said. “I’m just trying to be a role model because I’m a senior and a captain — I’m proud of that. I’m just going to try to do everything I can for the team to win.”
The LCHS boys soccer program has struggled over the last decade, but Correa is working to establish a stronger, winning culture.
“You know, it says a lot when you have 78 kids trying out for soccer, so we’ve been doing a very good job,” he said. “It’s not just saying, ‘Well, I only care what happens on the field,’ because I care what happens in the locker room, what happens in the classroom, what happens in the school, what happens in the community and then with the players, so that gives us the understanding that we’ve got to now do our job on the field. That, I think, was one of the best messages we had last year.”
The hunt for the District 4-3A title will again be tough, but Correa believes the team has the potential to compete for the gold.
“The district is going to be tough, as you know, we’re in one of the toughest districts every year — every year, someone in our district is either champion or they go to the state,” he said. “We have to compete, we can not complain about it until something happens, until we change. Like last year, we competed and we got second in the district last year. I think if we put in the kids’ mentality, ‘Hey, we are going to win, it doesn’t matter what the score is.’ We have to have the mentality to compete and go win games.”
The Panthers’ next preseason game is 6 p.m. Thursday against Powell High School at home. The first regular season match is 7 p.m. March 17 at Cleveland High School.
