Two Loudon County high school football teams remain alive in the postseason, with the Greenback School Cherokees and Loudon High School Redskins entering the second round of the playoffs.
The Greenback Cherokees (9-2, 6-0 Region 2-1A) are filled with confidence after blowing out Unaka High School 51-6 in the first round.
“Obviously, our goal the last several weeks of the season was to try to keep improving and get better at what we do,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “Nothing against Unaka, but the competition level just wasn’t there. Really, the biggest things we got out of the last two games is the young guys got a chance to play a lot. Other than that, I think the guys ... we have won nine straight games now, and I think the guys are confident. They keep working hard, and they understand we’re one game away from advancing, but we’re also one game away of going to the house. I think we’ll be ready to play this week, and I think we should have a good week.”
Since dropping the first two games of the season, the Cherokees have dominated opponents.
“I think just overall chemistry,” Ryan said. “We have a lot of good football players, but we had a lot of guys that hadn’t had a chance to play together. The whole overall chemistry has improved over the last couple of weeks, and the overall knowledge of the system and doing exactly what we want them to do, that keeps improving. We always keep telling them if they’ll do what they’re coached to do, then we can live with the result. We’ve still got some things we can improve on, but at this point in the season, it’s about surviving and advancing.”
The Cherokees are averaging 46.5 points per game in their last nine games, led by senior quarterback Braden Carnes.
Carnes has thrown for 3,053 yards and 44 touchdowns, but he credits teammates for the success.
“I think it’s the guys around me,” he said. “You know, they make me be my best. They hold me accountable when I do things wrong, and they make plays. Everybody’s a blessing. The offensive line, they’ve done a great job up front all year and receivers making plays. Also, the defense getting the ball back for us, that’s huge.”
Greenback will host a familiar opponent Friday when the Coalfield School Yellow Jackets come to town for a rematch. The Cherokees defeated the Yellow Jackets 45-20 earlier this season.
Coalfield’s success will depend on dynamic quarterback and safety Peyton McKinney.
“Coalfield, we’re very familiar with them,” Ryan said. “We’ve played each other for several years, usually twice a year ever since I’ve been here. We know each other very well. They’ve got the McKinney guy at quarterback, and he’s always a threat to run and throw, so we’ve got to do a good job, defensively, and get lined up. They give you a different formation every time you watch them on film. That’s the biggest thing is us recognizing what formation that they’re in so we can get set and past that, it’s just running to the football.
“Defensively, based on the last time we played them, they ran a 3-3 and double-teamed Holden (Willis) and tried to really stop us in the passing game,” he added. “Wyatt (Rutgerson) had a really big night the last time we played them rushing the football. We’re just going to take what they give us. We’ve got a few new wrinkles in, and I’m sure they do, too.”
The Cherokees will look to utilize a similar game plan against the Yellow Jackets.
“We’ve watched a lot of film, done a lot of study from the last time we played them,” Carnes said. “We’ll kind of try to use some of the things from the last time we played them. It’s Coalfield, you can’t take that for granted. They’re going to be up for this game; we’re going to be up for this game. It should be a good one, exciting for sure. We just need to utilize the weapons we have in the backfield and out wide and just try to make plays.”
Dead ball penalties hurt both teams in the previous meeting, which the coaching staff has worked to eliminate. Ryan expects another heated matchup Friday.
“We encourage our kids to not do a lot of talking,” he said. “Football is a very emotional sport, but you can’t let your emotions get to you and have penalties. Up at Oneida last time, I think we had 11 or 12 penalties, and we’ve definitely got to stop that. With that being said, it is an emotional game, and we want our guys to play with excitement. I think in some sense, that maybe had us a little flat because of the penalty situation up at Coalfield last time, so we’ve talked to our guys about being able to play with high emotions, but stay under control and don’t let those emotions affect you as far as how you play, and I think they understand that.”
Redskins on a roll
The Loudon High School Redskins (11-0, 5-0 Region 3-3A) remain one of the hottest teams in Class 3A after a dominant 49-14 win over Alvin C. York Institute in the first round.
“We’ve won 10 in a row and to get No. 11 is only adding to that confidence,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “I thought York did a good job of exposing some things that we’ve got to be better at. Anytime you can get exposed a little bit and still win 49-14, as a coach, I think it’s good for me because I can use that York film to grab their attention a little bit. As we continue going through this process, the teams get better and better. It definitely is something that better open our eyes because one bad game, and you’re out of this thing. I thought it was a good game for us to get our feet wet in the playoffs.”
Many teams tend to overlook the first two rounds, but Harig is reminding his team to stay focused.
“I think it’s important because it’s part of the process,” he said. “We’ve been very good about focusing on our opponent. There are very specific things Smith County is very, very good at, and it has our attention. We have to get better at those this week and go out and execute them, and I think it helps out that Smith County is a good team because it will not be something we can overlook.”
The Redskins will welcome the Smith County High School Owls (7-4) Friday for a second-round rematch from two years ago, when the Owls defeated the Redskins 34-33 in the waning seconds.
The Owls are coming off a narrow 28-27 victory over the Sweetwater High School Wildcats. The Redskins defeated the Wildcats 37-0 on Oct. 18.
“I thought we played well, we were very motivated, played with high energy and we dominated that game against Sweetwater,” Harig said. “It definitely opens your eyes, but at the same time, you watch the film and Sweetwater played well — played well enough to win. I thought it was two pretty good teams that, both in their own right, do very good things. It’s up to us to not allow them to do good things and control the game early, and I think we will.”
The Owls have averaged 29 points per game, while giving up 21 points on defense.
“Offensively, they have several personnel packages where they’re going to substitute people in and out that kind of give them a multiple identity,” Harig said. “I think it revolves around their quarterback and the ability he has to not only throw, but to extend plays with his legs. They’re very tailback-oriented in that they have one guy they’re going to get the ball to and expect him to do things with the ball in his hands as a running back.
“Defensively, they’re kind of in a four-man front with four linebackers, play a lot of cover three,” he added. “For us, we’re going to have to take care of the line of scrimmage. They do bring some outside linebacker pressure. At some point Friday night, they had six of them on the line, so we have to be ready to handle pressure and get the ball out of our quarterback’s hands quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.