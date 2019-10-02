Two Loudon County high school football teams will be in action this week when the Lenoir City High School Panthers and Loudon High School Redskins compete Friday in their third region contests of the season.
The Redskins (6-0, 2-0 Region 3-3A) are coming off a 43-8 blowout win over the Polk County High School Wildcats.
Although undefeated and tied with Red Bank High School for first place in the region, LHS head football coach Jeff Harig believes the Redskins have much to prove.
“It’s tough to tell, but I think mentally, we’re not where we need to be,” he said. “We’re not getting the best out of our guys, especially in practice. I think the 90-degree heat, it’s just been some survival days. Anytime you do something with a survival mindset, you’re not excelling, you’re not getting better, but you’re just doing it to get it over with. That’s been a struggle for us as coaches, knowing when to push them and when to back off. I can’t really argue a lot with our Friday night outcomes, but there’s a lot of little things that we know we’re going to need in the time they’re needed.”
After a few struggles early in the first quarter against Polk County, the offense came alive and scored three touchdowns by the quarter’s end — a common occurrence this year under offensive coordinator Candics Jones.
The Redskins’ offense jumped up to 15th overall in the state since last week thanks to a balanced scheme that mixes the ground game and passing attack to exploit weaknesses in opposing defenses.
“We started passing the ball really well after Keaton (Harig) threw a pick,” Drew Jackson, LHS senior running back, said. “After that, we clicked really well. From there on out, our running game was good, our blocking up front was really good. It was just everything, really.”
Loudon’s offense has enjoyed success, but with that comes a higher standard.
“That’s the thing about it — we were not happy at halftime having scored 43 points with our offense,” Harig said. “I don’t know where that frustration or that standard comes from, but if you take a step back and really just back and observe and look at the results, I’m extremely pleased. But knowing some of the defenses we’re going to have to face down the road, we do have to fix some little things like ... we had a first and goal at the one, and our right guard missed a blitzing linebacker. He ran through, tackled McKenzie (Lunsford) for no gain and it was 2nd and 1. If that was somebody else, that might turn into a fumble. If that’s a third-down play, it might turn into a missed scoring opportunity in a one-score game.”
The Redskins have turned attention to Friday’s game against McMinn Central High School (2-4, 0-2 Region 3-3A), which runs a familiar offense Loudon has seen the last two weeks.
“They’re a mirror image of Polk County, except I would think there’s maybe a little more speed, a little more physical,” Harig said. “The challenge, first of all, it’s another Wing-T on defense for us. We’ve got to make sure our fundamentals are where they need to be to defend the traps, defend the power off tackle, the Wing-T counter, the Wing-T waggles — all those things we saw for the last two weeks now, which I think is a benefit for us. It should be fresh.
“Defensively, for the first time in several weeks, we’re going to see a four-man front, which is something we haven’t seen in a while,” he added. “We saw a lot of three-man fronts, so we’ve got to go back and reteach a few things as far as our zone blocking and stuff like that, but nothing that we don’t think we can handle.”
Jackson has been a mainstay at cornerback this year and looks forward to the challenge of facing another Wing-T offense.
He believes a win Friday gives Loudon a foothold in the region standings.
“They run the Wing-T really well,” Jackson said. “They’re aggressive, and they’ll hit you in the mouth. We’ve just got to come out and finish strong. Every region game is big, but these last couple are very big.”
Pant
The Panthers were without several key starters and suffered two more injuries against the Cherokees.
“We’ll get Johnathon Miller back from that one,” Cortez said. “Tyler Lowe is a corner who got hurt, so we’re down one more guy for sure. There’s a slight chance we’ll get Cody Wilhite back this week — he got hurt in the Rhea County game. I think everyone else is still a week away in terms of monitoring their situation. Obviously, the first thing we go over in Sunday meetings is where we are in our depth chart. We play the game, but we also think about the what-if scenarios. Some young guys are going to continue to get some playing time this week.”
Senior linebacker and tight end Jonah Rittenhouse believes injuries have played a large part in the Panthers’ struggles.
“It’s definitely hurt a lot,” Rittenhouse said. “Loudon beat us 28-7, who beat Greenback 54-20. We have eight or nine starters out, so you can tell with that obviously there’s a difference. Against Rhea County, we got like five starters hurt, not just playing, but starters. This team’s already a very young team, so it’s kind of kicking us while we’re down.”
Lenoir City will host the Walker Valley High School Mustangs on Friday for the final Region 4-5A matchup of the season.
Although Cortez is well-aware of Walker Valley’s program, there is a new, yet familiar aspect this season. The Mustangs hired former Red Bank offensive coordinator Drew Akins as head coach.
The Panthers faced Akins’ offenses the last two seasons and dropped both games by a combined score of 86-14.
“What’s funny is we do know a lot about Walker Valley only because their new head coach had been at Red Bank the past two years running their offense,” Cortez said. “Offensively, as I’m watching film, I said, ‘OK, I saw that at Red Bank.’ So the offensive scheme I’ve seen for two years, and defensively, they’re a triple stack team. They remind me a lot of Rhea County in the way they operate, so some of it is very familiar for us.”
Lenoir City is 2-0 against Walker Valley since joining Region 4-5A, but the Mustangs are much improved this season.
“They look really good, way better than last year,” Rittenhouse said. “Against Rhea County, I watched some film, and they look way better — much improved than last year.”
The Panthers cannot finish higher than third in the region, but a win could potentially give the team a slightly better playoff seed.
“Another weird thing is this is our last region game,” Cortez said. “That’s unusual, but it is what it is. We’ll go into our fall break, hopefully get a few guys back and finish with Gibbs, Seymour and William Blount. At this point, it’s all about seeding, how you place and where you end up. Walker Valley will still have another region game after this one. It’s just going to be how the other dominoes fall, too, but to get a region win will be vital for us.”
“Obviously, we don’t have to win a region game to go to the playoffs, but it would be really good for this town, everybody on this team and this organization to win a couple of more games,” Rittenhouse added. “We’re certainly not down a bunch, but we’re going to give it our best to come out Friday and put a beating on Walker Valley.”
