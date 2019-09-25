Teams across the state are officially at the halfway mark of the 2019 regular season, but there are plenty of playoff implications on the line in Loudon County.
Bragging rights will also be on the line Friday when the Greenback School Cherokees (3-2, 2-0 Region 2-1A) travel across the county to take on the Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-4, 0-2 Region 4-5A) for the first time.
“From what I understand, this will be the first time,” Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. “When Coach (Dustin) Lyles was there, that first offseason, we did talk about it ... how good it would be for our communities, and they were getting better and better. Actually, the last rotation, Coach (Brent) Kilpatrick and I had it penciled in, but they got their region switched so then that’s how we ended up with Red Bank. This offseason, I emailed Coach (Greg) Ryan. We thought it would be good for our communities, another buzz in the county.”
Greenback head coach Greg Ryan is excited about the opportunity, but will treat it as he would any game on the schedule.
“We’ve got respect for them,” he said. “They’re a bigger school, and they’ve got a lot more kids compared to a school like Greenback. They play in a very competitive region, so we understand what it’s all about. Just to get an opportunity to play Lenoir City is fun for our kids. In a lot of situations, a lot of the bigger schools don’t really see any benefit in playing a small, single A Greenback, but Lenoir City was — out of respect for us — they made room on the schedule, so we’re happy with that. We root for Lenoir City, we root for Loudon when we’re not playing them.”
The Cherokees are coming off a 50-0 rout of Oliver Springs High School, where senior quarterback Braden Carnes was 14 of 14 for 322 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
“For the most part, the offensive line and receivers, it was a whole team effort,” Carnes said. “The whole team played great, and I wouldn’t have been able to play as well as I did or accomplish the stats I did without them. They kept running a lot of man with our receivers, so Coach Ryan took advantage of that and that led to some big numbers.”
After transferring from Maryville High School in the summer, Ryan believes Carnes is in full command of the offense.
“Braden was a really good throwing quarterback when he came to us, but there were certain things in our system that he was asked to do that he didn’t do at Maryville,” Ryan said. “It’s taken a little bit of time to get used to what we do, but he’s getting better every day. He’s a very intelligent kid, so now it’s about getting reps so he can recognize certain situations. He’s getting the ball out of his hand faster on time, so that tells me that he’s going through the progressions faster. For him to throw 322 yards and go 14 for 14 for six touchdowns, that’s a crazy, great night.”
The offensive line and receivers have also progressed since the first game of the season. Senior receiver Holden Willis put on another dominant performance Friday with seven receptions for 122 yards and four touchdowns, while Duke Stinnett hauled in four catches for 109 yards and a score.
“(Carnes) actually only got pressured one time,” Ryan said. “The receivers had to catch the ball, too. You can give the credit to the whole offense. We’re proud of all of them.”
Although the two have never met on the field, Cortez is aware of what Ryan’s team brings.
“Obviously, they’ve got two state title runs, won a state title and went to the semifinals last year. They’re good,” Cortez said. “They’re extremely athletic. They’ve got a number of young men that can move very well. They’re offensive and defensive lines are big and stout and physical. You look at them on film, if you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t be able to tell what classification they’re in. They’re just a good team. When you’re good, you’re good — it doesn’t matter what classification you’re in.”
The Panthers suffered a tough 48-3 loss Friday at Rhea County High School, but also sustained costly injuries to linebacker Colby Clark and lineman Kaleb McKee.
With only six healthy seniors, Cortez will look to get younger players more experience.
“I just want to see the ability and the want to,” he said. “I want to see the ability to compete, give yourself a chance to play football. Don’t worry about what age you are or if this is your first varsity experience, just go compete. Go compete, be a competitor. We’ve got nothing to lose. Don’t be nervous, keep moving the ball. We’ve got a plan that we feel good about, so let’s go execute the plan. We do have some healthy seniors, but we are going to be young.”
LCHS senior Cody Wilhite looks forward to the matchup against the Cherokees and hopes to secure the Panthers’ second win of the season.
“This will be our first game against Greenback, obviously, so we’ll go out and do better than we have been doing,” he said. “Obviously, we want to get a win. We just need to prepare like we usually do. Our defense, it seems to be our strong suit right now, but we’ve got to get some offense going this week.”
Ryan believes the Panthers’ size and speed could pose challenges but is confident in the game plan.
“Before this weekend, I didn’t know a whole lot about Lenoir City,” he said. “After seeing film, they’ve got a very athletic quarterback that can throw the football, but he’s really dangerous with his legs. It looks like they rely on him to make a lot of the plays. Looks like they’ve got a good combination of some speed guys with some bigger tight end guys that they get the ball to, so I think they’re doing a really good job of making you defend the whole field.
“It’s a situation where you’ve got to have good eye discipline, defensively, and not let all this motion and different formations get you screwed up,” he added. “It’s not a whole lot of plays, but it’s the same plays out of multiple formations, which is kind of like what we do.”
Greenback’s offense is averaging 34.2 points per game and has outscored the last three opponents 131-27. Carnes will be looking to continue that success.
“Being the first meeting, I think everyone’s pretty excited,” Carnes said. “We lost to one Loudon County team, so we don’t want to lose to another for sure. I haven’t watched a ton of film on them, but they run a similar defense as Oliver Springs the way they run two high, cover 2. Coach Ryan has a great game plan going in and we’ll try to execute to the best of our ability.”
The Redskins also jumped to No. 7 in Class 3A in the Associated Press high school football poll.
“The biggest thing I worry about is complacency starts to set in,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “Once again, I felt like Friday night, we had periods of the game — and it’s a two-week trend now — where we not executing at the level we’re capable of, and that’s in all areas of our game. My biggest thing is I’ve got to keep them focused on the idea that there will be teams out there that will match their talent. When the talent is matched and neutralized, it’s about the team that executes and has the fundamentals.”
The Redskins return home Friday after a two-week road stretch and will host a familiar opponent in the Polk County High School Wildcats (0-5, 0-2 Region 3-2A).
Both teams used to battle in the same region, and the Redskins won the last meeting 47-0 in 2014.
“On the offensive side, they’re another Wing-T team, but they’re a little bit different version of it,” Harig said. “Much like last week when we had to use some personnel groupings that we have not used a lot of to combat the Wing-T, we’re going to have to do that again.”
After five games, Loudon’s offense is tied for 16th overall in the state with an average of 42.5 points per game.
Harig believes the offense may face some pressure again this week, but should be able to outmatch Polk County’s defense, which has given up 32 points per game on average.
“Defensively, they’re a blitz team that uses a three-man front,” Harig said. “Last week against Signal, we had issues with handling edge pressure from those outside linebackers in a 3-4. Once again, we’re presented with that challenge this week. Our offensive staff has spent a lot of time in the offense. I think we’re a balanced offense. We have big-play capability out wide and in the backfield. We have a quarterback that can get it here, but for me, it’s the offensive line. We go as they go. They’re confident and they’re getting on people, and we have a back that can get through the hole and get to the next level of the defense.”
