For the first time in two weeks, all three Loudon County high school football teams will be in action Friday night.
The Loudon High School Redskins (7-0, 3-0 Region 3-3A) are coming off a bye week where coaches stressed fundamentals and began game planning.
“We just focused on some things we’re going to need down the road for our opponents that we’ll be seeing for the last three weeks,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “We transitioned out of our Wing-T phase, and some of our personnel we need defensively to defend the Wing-T will change these last few weeks, so getting back into the flow of who we’ve been as a defense from our base personnel is kind of what we focused on from that end.”
The staff also worked to change aspects of the offense.
“On the offensive end, we kind of expanded some our personnel groupings a little bit,” Harig said. “It allowed us to experiment with some things that can be wrinkles down the road that we’ll need to maybe create a big play or continue to move the ball and continue to move the chains throughout a game.”
The bye week was a “double-edged” sword for Harig, but he was pleased with how the team responded.
“The majority of our guys that you see on Friday night that we depend on were here and handled it really well,” he said. “Tuesday, we had 15 guys out of our practice. Some of them were varsity backups and special teams, and we had another half that were JV starters, so I was very disappointed we had 15 players out of 60, but what do you do? For us, I hate the fall break and us as coaches, we don’t get one. It was good for us that it timed up that we didn’t have a game because traditionally, we always have.”
For senior lineman Emerson Tripp, the bye week came at a crucial time. The Redskins face two of the top three teams in the region to close out the season.
“I think it was good,” he said. “I think it was really good for the team getting some rest, letting guys heal up. I think that during that week 7 slot, it’s a good slot for a bye week. We had those two days of practice during the fall break, which were good, just prepping for what’s to come. I think it was really beneficial for us.”
The Redskins will host a much-improved Sweetwater High School team (5-2, 2-1). Mike Martin stepped into the head coaching role following the conclusion of a 2-8 season and quickly turned around a struggling program.
Before arriving at Sweetwater in 2013 as an interim head coach, Martin was a successful head coach with stops at Meigs County and East Ridge.
“The biggest thing you see is the kids play with the effort of belief,” Harig said. “You put the film on and you see kids give maximum effort of whatever the coach asks. You know they believe in what the coach is having them do. Some programs, you just see kids going through the motions — you don’t see that with Sweetwater. They have a system that’s in place that takes advantage, not only of their athletes on offense, but their athletes on defense. They’re definitely a team that has my respect, and I’ve known Coach Martin for many years. He’s a good football coach and he has his team playing good football.”
The Wildcats are led by the big-play trio of quarterback Austin Long and running backs Drew Hicks and Bryce Johnson.
“I know some guys over there, so it’s going to be a real fun week,” Tripp said. “I know they’re not going to be like McMinn (Central) and Polk (County), kind of just lay down after a couple of plays. We’re expecting a fight out of them. We’ve got to watch their tight ends because when they pull their tight end, attached or detached with the Wildcat, we’re going to play against that.”
The Redskins won the previous two meetings against the Wildcats, but Harig is not overlooking the challenge.
“Their two running backs run very hard and make people miss,” he said. “Their quarterback can extend plays with athleticism, but also throws a very strong ball, so they stretch the field vertically and horizontally. They’re going to challenge us with a defense with their big-play capability. They’re just a good team that plays really hard.”
Cherokees focused
The Greenback School Cherokees (5-2, 3-0 Region 2-1A) are coming off a big region win against the Coalfield School Yellow Jackets to jump to No. 1 in the Region 2-1A standings.
Although the Cherokees walked away with an impressive 45-20 victory, the coaching staff was unhappy with penalties.
“We watched the film together and ... some of the silly penalties we got were definitely due to us getting too emotional, us letting things get to us and reacting to something silly,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “We’ve got to be able to control emotions, and those things can’t happen ... especially when you go into a ball game and know that’s a possibility. We’ve got to be overall ... each kid has to be smarter about controlling their emotions. On top of that is still trying to improve, and we reflected back to some of the mistakes that we made in the past.”
Even after a physical game, Ryan said the team remains fully healthy.
“We’ve got some guys that’s obviously sore coming out of this,” he said. “When we got back Friday night, with it being a physical game, I heard some of them talking about being more sore than they had been the previous games. Other than that, there’s nothing serious, so we should be in good shape.”
The Cherokees will look to improve to 4-0 in region play Friday when they travel to take on the Harriman High School Blue Devils (2-6, 2-2 Region 2-1A).
Harriman is coming off a thrilling 21-20 win over Midway and could present a challenge with their multiple offensive scheme.
“Harriman played Oliver Springs two weeks ago and Midway last week and, offensively, it’s like they were two different teams,” Ryan said. “Against Oliver Springs, they run more Wing-T traditional stuff with a tight end and run a lot of buck sweep action and jet. The quarterback was under center the whole time ... it was all just traditional Wing-T trap, sweep, boot. Against Midway the next week, they more so kind of like what we do — they were more two-back shotgun flex, running the lead and counter at you and throwing the ball a lot more.”
Greenback senior quarterback Braden Carnes was impressed with Harriman’s athleticism, especially on defense.
“The past couple of games, they’ve ran quite a bit of man across the board with three safeties,” he said. “We’re not thinking they’re going to run that against us with how much we pass the ball, so basically what we’re going to do this week is practice against everything and practice all sorts of different coverages behind that and be ready for everything that may come our way.”
Some coaches worry about a team falling off after a physical and emotional win like the Cherokees had against Coalfield, but Ryan believes his team will respond the right way.
“I know coaches talk about that, and that’s always possibly in the back of guys’ minds, but I don’t think that’s the case for us,” he said. “Our guys just enjoy playing Friday nights. We stress to the guys that you only get to play 10 high school games for sure every year, and you better take advantage of all 10. I think the guys buy into that.”
Panthers on rebound
The bye week could not have come at a better time for a Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-6, 0-3 Region 4-5A) squad that has battled injuries.
“During the bye week, we kind of focused on just us and we did some running,” Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. “We did some running stuff that we hadn’t done in a while. We did some circuit stuff, movement-agility stuff. We focused on lifting and getting three good days of lifting in to just try and get our bodies going.”
Cortez received good news that seniors Cody Wilhite and Johnathon Miller will be back.
“That kind of elevated spirits to help practice go better,” he said. “That was good news for us. We hope a couple more can come back here before it’s all wrapped up.”
The Panthers will face a familiar opponent Friday when they host the Gibbs High School Eagles (4-3, 2-2 Region 2-5A).
The teams have faced off numerous times over the last several years in preseason scrimmages. The Eagles present a unique challenge on offense with their smash-mouth option attack.
“We know Gibbs because we’ve scrimmaged them the last three years,” Cortez said. “The challenge of Gibbs is they’re a flexbone team, so option football. They’ve been doing that for a long, long time now. They’re very well versed in offensive football, so that alone make it very challenging in that you’ve got to play disciplined assignment football. They’re not your typical flexbone team — they’re giving you more offense to look at, so they give you the shotgun stuff. They’re big and they’re fast on offense.”
The Panthers must rely on a large number of underclassmen this week, but Cortez is pleased with their progression.
“One of the things that’s happened with our injury situation is we’ve had other young men step up and fill some of these roles,” he said. “That’s been nice. They’re learning some hard lessons right now, but gaining some great playing experience.”
