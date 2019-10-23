Stevens named to All-State team

For the first time in program history, a member of the Greenback School softball team was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team.
Lady Cherokees ace Hailee Stevens accumulated gaudy numbers on both sides of the ball en route to being named the District 2-1A Most Valuable Player for 2019.
The news came as a "surprising shock" to her.
"Well, first of all, Jalen McCord sent me a screenshot of a post from Twitter that the News-Herald had posted," Stevens said. "I was like, 'What is that?' He was like, 'That's you!' I was honestly shocked. It had always been a dream of mine, and to think I would get it my sophomore year, it completely astonishes me, but I knew it was possible because of all my hard work that I have put in throughout the years."
Greenback head softball coach Bryan Powers knew he had a special talent in Stevens when he saw her three years ago.
"It's my first All-State player in any sport I've ever coached, so it feels really good to have one finally," Powers said. "She's so very deserving of it. She pitches every game and does whatever you ask of her to do. She's been with me since her eighth-grade year. She started her eighth-grade year and she's been pitching from the get-go. She had the potential in her and every year it gets a little bit better."
Stevens started 35 games and led the team with a .583 batting average and 52 hits and finished second on the team with 38 RBIs. In addition, Stevens served as the team’s primary ace and proved the best pitcher in District 2-1A with a 2.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 125 strikeouts.
"I have a strong passion for the game of softball," she said. "During the offseason, I did a strength and agility program five days a week. I worked a lot on my pitching and hitting. As a team, we did a lot of team bonding activities. It made the team a lot closer as a family. I think going to Myrtle Beach for a preseason play day really helped the team get to know each other more — it helped us communicate better."
Stevens was grateful for the honor, but she believes the award belongs to the team.
"Receiving this honor is a total blessing," she said. "I would have never been given this without the effort and dedication of the team. This team has picked me up when I was down, cheered me on no matter the situation. This team has always been there for me through it all. Even though I may be the first softball player to get All-State, I believe I won't be the last."
Stevens is expected to lead the Lady Cherokees this coming season as an "all-around player."
"When we were doing 6 a.m. workouts, her and her dad were always the first ones there and the last ones to leave," Powers said. "They're both orchestrating workouts in the fall, so she definitely has the team in mind and wants everyone to get better. She's going to be the one to show the work and do the work herself. We have some really good pieces around her. We've got the bats behind her to kind of pick her up. I think this year, it's continuing to build on that."
