United Way of Loudon County will host the first LoCo Softball Challenge co-ed tournament April 18 and is inviting all of Loudon County to participate.
The format features a 16-team consolation bracket, and each team will play a minimum of two games lasting five innings or 60 minutes at Loudon Municipal Park.
A minimum of eight players per team and $200 registration fee is required by April 1. Proceeds will benefit United Way partners such as Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department, Technology Access Program, STAYinTV and others.
Checks can be mailed to United Way of Loudon County, P.O. Box 145, Lenoir City, 37771. Teams are required to send in a team name, sponsoring business or organization and contact information of a team captain.
For more information, contact Mary Harding at mharding@lenoircityschools.net or 865-661-1439 or Judy Fenton at fentonj@unitedwayknox.org or 865-582-4082.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.