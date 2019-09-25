As the 2019 soccer regular season draws closer to an end, the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers and Loudon High School Lady Redskins are looking to finish on a high note.
The Lady Panthers strung together two big wins last week with 1-0 victories against William Blount High School on Sept. 17 and Sevier County High School on Thursday.
“It’s pretty big,” Elik Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “We tied with them (Sevier County) last year. I was telling their coach, ‘Every time we play, it’s pretty even, so it’s a good game to have for both of us.’ We played a bunch of games the last week. We’ve played eight games in the last 10 days, so it’s been a little rough, but they’ve responded.”
Lenoir City and Sevier County were competitive in the first half. The Lady Panthers recorded three shots on goal, while senior goal keeper Maddie Williams picked up four saves.
The game was headed toward a 0-0 tie until LCHS sophomore Hadil Salem netted a free kick with 5:07 left in the game.
“There at the beginning, they were a little flat,” Pickell said. “We kind of got rolling there, and we figured out that if we just move the ball, we’re fine. She’s our best free kick taker. She hit one in a JV game from about 40 yards — just smashed it. She’s got a very good free kick eye and how to do it. I was a little afraid because she took a huge run up, I thought she was going to kick it over the goal, but, no, she’s very skilled and placed it good enough to go in. That’s the first PK she’s taken. It was a good shot.”
The LHS Lady Redskins are on a three-game losing streak after dropping matches to Pigeon Forge, Roane County and Fulton high schools.
Since the last match Thursday against Fulton, LHS head coach Sam Harrison decided to give the team a break before its final District 5-2A match Tuesday against Anderson County High School. The game was played after News-Herald presstime.
“We’re actually doing pretty good, we’re just beat up right now — mentally and physically, we’re beat up,” Harrison said. “I think 11 out of my 18 girls on varsity are all suffering injuries right now, so we’ve actually taken off since last Thursday. Hopefully, we’ll recharge physically and mentally.”
The Lady Redskins are young and have faced struggles, but Harrison remains hopeful with the rise of several talented freshmen.
“I’m starting three or four freshmen every game,” he said. “I’ve had to get creative, but I think our identity is fairly set now. When we play well, we can play with just about anybody. We have our off days where they’re as bad as they get, but the only thing we’ve been really persistent about is our consistency. We went to Oliver Springs two weeks ago and were down 2-0 at the half. In the second half, we just came alive and scored five goals. I’m really pleased with the amount of growth and the amount of progress we’re making.”
The Lady Redskins fell 5-4 to Roane County High School on Sept. 17, but the score is under review by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association and District 5-2A officials.
Both teams tied 3-3 at the end of regulation and were forced to play two 10-minute overtime periods. The Lady Redskins scored in the first period and won 4-3, but officials incorrectly ruled that both teams play a second overtime period in which the Lady Yellow Jackets scored two more goals to win 5-4.
“It was a very physical contest,” Harrison said. “We had to go into overtime because it’s a district game — you’ve got to have a winner. The overtime rules changed just a little bit this season. I asked the officials, ‘Is it going to be sudden death?’ He said, ‘No, it’s not sudden death. You have to fully play the two 10 minutes out in their entirety.’ That just didn’t seem right to me, so I went and researched the rules and made a few phone calls and that night I figured out that they have messed up. The TSSAA sent us a letter saying their officials administered the game incorrectly and the game should’ve been stopped after the first goal in the first period.”
If the result is overturned, it would impact the District 5-2A tournament seeding between Loudon and Roane County.
“We should’ve been awarded the win,” he said. “Now, we’re in this limbo with what TSSAA is going to do and what our district is going to do. We played really, really hard, and it wouldn’t be fair for us to be awarded a loss when we should’ve been awarded a win in the district, so the girls have taken that pretty rough. It’s been a very physical couple of weeks for us.”
For Lenoir City, district play is also wrapping up and Pickell is looking to finish the regular season with possible wins against Pigeon Forge, Anderson County, Carter and Stone Memorial.
“The turnaround is there, we’re getting better,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep going. Half of this is just the will to go compete. You don’t have to be the most skilled. We have a plan that we’re going to try and execute. Pigeon Forge is better than they were last year, so we’ll see how it goes. We’ve got some winnable games. Shoot, there’s some goals that the team made that we can achieve if we stay after it.”
