The 2020 high school soccer season is around the corner and teams in Loudon County are ready to officially take the field.
The Loudon High School Redskins finally got the chance to compete Saturday when they played the Sweetwater High School Wildcats and Pigeon Forge High School Tigers in the annual Sweetwater Play Day Tournament.
Loudon fell to the Wildcats 1-0 in the first game and tied with the Tigers.
“Result-wise, we didn’t too good ... moving the ball around and stuff, keeping possession, that was the goal and what we’ve been practicing all week, so that was successful,” Yoni Espinoza, LHS head boys soccer coach, said. “We’re a little slow trying to get there, but we have the team to take off, so that’s what we’re working on now — more spacing, more meaningful passes.”
The Redskins will continue to practice this week during spring break and focus on fine-tuning the offense and small details.
“Right now, this whole preseason we’ve been working on trying to establish the team, so we don’t care about the result on the scoreboard, we just have to play our game,” Espinoza said. “If it costs us a game, we’re willing to give that up as long as we’re getting better, and we’re seeing the progression, so that’s the whole gist of it. Having to create our own opportunities and just kind of getting ourselves on track. It’s taking a little longer than we thought, but we’ll get there.”
Loudon will kick off the season at 6 p.m. Friday at South Doyle High School.
“That’s going to be hustle, I mean, those guys are good, they’re really good,” Espinoza said. “They’re going to expose us, we’re going to try to expose them and try to get better from that. It’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be really good. Last year, we tied them and was a very good game, so we’re expecting the same this year.”
The Lenoir City High School Panthers have been focusing on details and communication in practice.
“We talk about things we need to fix are possessing the ball and communication, those two are probably the biggest,” Santiago Correa, LCHS head boys soccer coach, said. “Obviously, I’m working on it, so the most important thing is communication, you know, touching the ball, receiving the ball. I lost two of my best defenders, so I’m working on it.”
The Panthers will not practice this week due to spring break, which will create concerns for Correa when the team reports back Monday.
“A lot of kids, they eat whatever, they get out shape a little bit, so it’s kind of like starting from zero, but there’s always a concern when they go on a long vacation,” Correa said. “I hope they do something on their own, but they’re teenagers so I don’t know if they will or not, but my job is when they go back to try and get them in the game.”
The Panthers’ first match of the season will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cleveland High School.
Teams give back
Although a deep-rooted rivalry splits Lenoir City and Loudon, both schools’ soccer teams teamed up Friday and sent food, drinks and other needed supplies to tornado victims in Middle Tennessee.
“We got a call from the Hardin Valley coach, and I think they were traveling to Middle Tennessee to play Cookeville, he just asked all the coaches around to see if we could pitch in with some supplies,” Espinoza said. “A bunch of teams got together and did that, so that was excellent. They played some games over there, some pickup games and did some cleanup, so that was good. We sent some supplies over there (to) try to help out and bring the soccer community together.”
Correa organized a last-minute effort and was shocked by the team’s quick, overwhelming response.
“In less than 24 hours, we put it all in like a full U-Haul truck, three pickup trucks and one minivan of products to help these people,” he said. “It was something quick, it was the last minute we put this project together, but it worked out very well. That was Catholic, West, Hardin Valley, Loudon, Farragut and so many other schools around the area. Lenoir City responded well, my players responded well, some teachers responded well and I say it was short notice, but it worked fine.”
