The Lenoir City and Loudon high school girls soccer teams are looking to keep their postseason hopes alive in their respective district tournaments.
The LCHS Lady Panthers picked up a big win Saturday when they defeated the Heritage High School Lady Mountaineers 3-2 in thrilling overtime fashion.
“We played really hard that game,” Elik Pickell, LCHS head girls soccer coach, said. “The first time we played them, we were up 2-0 pretty quick into the match, and then we just kind of leveled off and didn’t keep up the pressure to let them back in it. We really came out with the mentality of, ‘Hey, let’s keep it up for 80 minutes.’ We did that again. It was kind of back and forth.”
Sydnie Cziep scored the first goal for Lenoir City three minutes into the game after sprinting through the penalty area and making a low-line kick underneath the goalkeeper.
Cziep scored again early in the second half with a clean penalty kick to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 advantage before Heritage’s Kaitlin Burger scored a pair to send the game into double overtime.
“She (Burger) had one shot that Maddie (Williams) actually saved, but tipped it and it bounced over the line,” Pickell said. “The second goal was a really good shot from that girl from a good distance away, so it was 2-2. We had plenty of shots, we had some quality shots. We got lucky with some calls to be quite honest. The overtime, both teams were gassed. I didn’t sub my back four the whole game.”
The Lady Panthers recorded six corner kicks during overtime, but failed to convert to force the game to be decided in a penalty kick shootout.
Williams denied the Lady Mountaineers’ first two attempts.
“I didn’t want to lose, I did not want that to be my last senior game,” Williams said. “I really didn’t want to let any goals in. My goalkeeper coaches at FC Alliance, they’ve helped a lot. They’re super helpful.”
The Lady Panthers took advantage of Heritage’s young goalkeeper and netted the first four goals with kicks from Hadil Salem, Chloe Hill, Emily Lowe and Gabby Hughes.
“I would say that we played great together as a team, and it was a very intense match,” Cziep said. “Us being able to play so well together, it was nice to come out with a great win.”
This is the first time the Lady Panthers have advanced to the district semifinals since 2008.
“Again, I don’t have any idea on the history of it,” Pickell said. “I just know we haven’t gotten out of the first round since I’ve been here. I think it’s been a few years, and that’s a goal you have every year. Once you get in the tournament, you’ve got to win the first game before you can even play the second one. In our district, we know that it’s probably the toughest in the state, if not East Tennessee with the number of teams. For the girls, it was the 10th win. If you look at our schedule, we could’ve really had 12 or 14 wins. For them to get 10 wins ... we only got two wins two years ago. They deserve to have some success there. That’s a good season.”
The Lady Panthers played the Maryville High School Lady Rebels on Tuesday after presstime in the District 4-3A semifinals.
Lady Redskins finish strong
The Loudon High School Lady Redskins capped off the regular season Thursday with a 4-0 shutout over the Knoxville Ambassadors.
“The last couple of matches, they were some good wins for us,” Sam Harrison, LHS head girls soccer coach, said. “The good thing about the last match is I got all the girls in, so it gave me a good look of what I’ve got coming up next season. As far as varsity is concerned, I really liked the progress we’re making offensively, especially with Brigette Nicolas and Stephanie Gonzalez, who are rotating in at forward along with Kenia (Valdizon). They’re developing really well. I saw a lot of growth with that in the last game, which is something we hadn’t really seen a whole lot of this season.”
Although the season had its share of ups and downs, Harrison was mostly pleased with how the team progressed.
Senior Michele Moua was a quiet player in the first half of the season, but recently exploded onto the scene as one of the leading scorers.
“After a game, one my teammate’s dad was telling me to be more aggressive, and I listened to that, my parents and Sam,” Moua said. “Hearing all that made me want to push myself more. I saw that and took that chance because it’s my senior year. It’s been great.”
The Lady Redskins took on the Scott High School Lady Highlanders on Tuesday after presstime in the District 5-2A semifinals.
“This is a good team, but we’ve had a lot of bad breaks,” Harrison said. “Their confidence is building, but it’s kind of sad that we’re at the end of the season because I think we haven’t really peaked, and we’re starting to get there now.”
