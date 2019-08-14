The Tellico Men's Senior Softball League is looking for men 55 and over who reside in Loudon County and surrounding communities.
The league is a slow-pitch, seven-inning format that features eight spring games and eight fall games played at Loudon Municipal Park.
An entry fee of $35 per player is required to cover costs for field rentals, bats, balls and other equipment.
Practices will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 15, 20, 22 and 27 at Loudon Municipal Park. For more information, call John Hunter at 865-300-6058.
