Following a promising 2017 campaign, 2018 was disappointing for Loudon High School head football coach Jeff Harig after accumulating just three wins.
“I didn’t ever give up on last season,” Harig said. “It never got to the point where we gave up and said, ‘You know, let’s play these young guys.’ I think as it went along and as hard as it was, there was some light at the end of the tunnel because we knew several of our key players — Daniel Johnson, Drew Jackson — had a chance to come back.”
After an 0-6 start, the Redskins found a way to win three consecutive games in October against McMinn Central, Sweetwater and Marion County high schools. However, that momentum came to a sudden halt in a 44-14 loss to Upperman High School in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“If we could just stay the course, several big games still existed at the end of the season that would’ve at least got us into the playoffs,” Harig said. “I felt like if we got healthy and got on a roll, we had a team that was capable of advancing in the playoffs, even though we could’ve done that with a 3-7 record. In the first half up there at Upperman, Drew went down again, and it kind of just took the wind out of our sails. It was a tough season ... it’s tough when you have such high hopes, and they’re dashed two weeks into the season.”
Fortunately for Harig, the Redskins return a majority of starters from last season, leaving room for optimism heading into 2019.
“I think the guys took ownership that they don’t want to go through last year,” he said. “It gave us a lot of experience. We, as coaches, never stopped developing the players. Last year fast-tracked the development of some of the kids, and some of those kids just springboarded into this year. It’s still about making plays. While we have some experience, good and bad, you’ve still got to win those battles.”
The Redskins will kick off the season against rivals Greenback and Lenoir City and hope to avenge last year’s losses to the Cherokees and Panthers.
“I think, especially, the hype that’s surrounding the Greenback game, but the hype that comes every year with playing Lenoir City every year, and the fact it’s on TV,” Harig said. “I think as a high school athlete in Loudon County, the pinnacle of the year is going over there or coming here and playing Lenoir City in football. It’s the biggest county gathering we have, and there’s pressure there. There’s pressure to play well, there’s pressure there to have a legacy going forward, saying, ‘You beat Lenoir City’.”
However, Harig knew the best long-term solution would be to start freshman Keaton Harig in Jackson’s place to lead the offense. As a freshman thrust into action, Keaton completed 150 passes for 1,761 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He’s since grown taller, stronger and developed into a play-making quarterback.
“The fact that you got to play a freshman for nine games, eight and a half, last year ... he comes back as a sophomore, but a lot of people need to remember he’s still a sophomore,” Jeff Harig said. “We’ve had some awfully good quarterbacks really not do well their sophomore year, so he doesn’t have to be the sole focus because we have other skill players.”
LHS offensive coordinator Candics Jones is confident in Keaton’s ability to lead the offense.
“He’s one of those coach’s kids, but he’s a different coach’s kid,” Jones said. “He brings it, he’s a great leader, he’s worked out all summer ... I’ve never seen a sophomore at this time in my 12 years in Loudon work as hard as he has. The vision that he has, the arm strength that he has, I mean, we go as far as Drew goes, but Keaton is our leader as far as where we need to be offensively.”
After suffering a high ankle sprain and missing the majority of last season, Jackson returns as the team’s most dangerous playmaker at running back.
Jackson shaped his body in the offseason and is leaner, faster and stronger.
“I feel like I’m 100 percent,” he said. “This is probably the most in shape I’ve been. This offseason, I really grinded, trying to prevent injuries this year. I just want to go out there and prove everybody wrong.”
Jackson believes the full-time switch to running back has made the offense more balanced.
“I feel like we’re more balanced,” he said. “Keaton’s doing well reading and everything. He has me back there with him, so it’s just a lot easier. This is probably the most dangerous offense I’ve been a part of.”
He will share time with experienced running backs Lunsford, Kyle Smallen, Bailey Jolley and Dakota Clemmer.
“Needless to say, I’m expecting big things from these guys,” Jones said. “I know what they bring to the table. Offensively, in my opinion, we’ve got nine guys that can touch the football and bring things with it, starting with Drew Jackson. I know everybody looks at him and eyes on him, so it gives guys like Kyle Smallen, McKenzie Lunsford, our new kid Semy Turner ... it gives kids one-on-one opportunities against people. I like our chances in one-on-ones with those guys.”
At tight end, 6-foot-5-inch senior Noah Burnette is expected to play a greater role.
The receiving corps took several hits in the offseason with the losses of J.D. Thaxton and Midway High School transfer Sjohn Ross Lyle. Seniors Smallen, Evan Brown and Mark Ridenour have showcased their abilities all summer and will be go-to playmakers on the outside.
No player has turned more heads this summer than speedy freshman receiver Semy Turner.
“From seeing him the past three years, I know Semy’s got great vision, and when you see people with vision like that, he’s a good guy that we can run screens to,” Jones said. “One thing I like about Semy is the kid’s never played receiver before — he’s always been a tailback. He wanted to play receiver and anytime he drops the ball, he’s frustrated, but he wants to get better. The kid’s had an amazing summer. I love the way he’s caught the ball. I love the way he’s attacked people. I think he’ll make a great impact.”
The Redskins also return several key starters on the offensive line, including All-Region 3-3A standouts Emerson Tripp and Tyler Whitfield.
“I think we’re pretty decent up front,” Whitfield said. “I think we should do just fine. We’ve just been working on pass protection. I just want to go 10-0.”
Junior center Kaylob Wolever returns to handle offensive snaps, while veteran Max Marcum will hold down left tackle. Marcum was a force at left tackle and started all 11 games last season as a sophomore.
“One thing we’ve really done this year is we’re committed to playing two-platoon,” Harig said. “We have four full-time varsity offensive linemen that start with our center Kaylob Wolever. Our left guard will be Logan Haggas, our right guard is Jesse Robinson and our left tackle is Max Marcum. Those four guys do nothing but play offensive line.”
Donte’ Brown and Jayse Lorenz will rotate at nose tackle.
“A lot of the same guys are back,” Harig said. “I think we’ve got a plan where we can be disruptive up front. Tyler Whitfield is a guy that’s kind of the anchor of our defense, and he’s a guy that we’re building around to set the tone on his side of the field. For us, our defensive ends are important. We’ll only play with three hands down and what we’ll try to do is blitz that fourth guy and be in a 4-3 when the ball snaps, but we have the ability to stay in the three-man front and try to get pressure with our base three guys.”
The linebacking corps will feature a mix of veterans and underclassmen, starting with junior Devan Nichols in the middle. Seniors Clemmer and Koby Dockins will start outside.
Harig has been pleased with the development of junior Hayden Houser and freshmen Isaac Cozart and Issac Chavez.
In the secondary, the Redskins must replace All-Region 3-3A cornerback Jamison Harig. Lunsford, Ridenour, Keaton Harig and Logan Hoppel will rotate at corner.
With the recent loss of Sjohn Ross Lyle at safety, Jackson and Smallen will start at safety. Jackson may also see time at corner.
“I want to guard the best player on the field at all times,” Jackson said. “Being a cornerback, that’s my best availability to do that.”
“It was a big blow when he went down as a defensive back, but it was also a big blow when he went down at kicker,” Harig said. “It really kind of changed our team a little bit, so he’ll be our specialist.”
Whitfield will handle punting duties, while Dockins and Turner will utilize their breakaway speed in the return game.
The Redskins will kick off the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greenback School.
