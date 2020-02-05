Redskins picking up steam

Lenoir City, TN (37771)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.