Redskins lose in region thriller

The Loudon High School Redskins were on the cusp of advancing past the Region 3-2A semifinals for the first time in 13 years but came up short in a 58-50 season-ending loss to the Red Bank High School Lions.
The loss comes on the heels of the Redskins cruising past Sequoyah and upsetting No. 1 seed Polk County in the District 5-2A tournament.
“Man, Red Bank’s got an outstanding team,” Josh Graves, LHS head boys basketball coach, said. “My opinion, they’re the most athletic team in Chattanooga of the four teams left — they may not be the one seed, but I think they’re the most athletic. Coach (Nick) Fike does a real good job of mixing up coverages — so to speak in football slang there — of mixing up his pressure and mixing up his full-court, his 3/4 court and his half-court traps ... so we had to do a good job of handling the ball, but we had some turnovers.”
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter with the Lions leading by one, but Loudon gained momentum in the second with Donovan Blankenship’s 12 points.
Senior Drew Jackson also created problems for Red Bank after grabbing several rebounds and adding four put-back points to give the Redskins a 30-24 lead at halftime.
“We kind of took advantage of their weaknesses, like they weren’t rebounding well, we were getting trash buckets, and we took the momentum going in,” Jackson said.
The second half belonged to Red Bank.
The Lions scored 16 points in the third quarter and held the Redskins to seven to regain a three-point lead heading into the fourth.
“I thought they went on a little run there in the second half that hurt us. We didn’t get a great look ... we had decent looks, but we didn’t get great looks, and at the end of the night, I felt like our kids fought hard all night and battled and battled,” Graves said. “There were some big box-outs that we made, but they were just some athletes that jumped over top of us and got it, and if we’re not going to get the push call, there’s not much we can do about it.”
Senior Lucas Bivens cut the lead to two with a three-pointer to open the fourth, but the Lions kept pressing with their length, size and speed.
“I know toward the first of the week, we were kind of a little nervous, of course, a Chattanooga team and we had never won in that region,” Bivens said. “Toward the end of the week, we were really confident and we were playing with, I think, a lot of confidence, and that’s what helped us and we really had that fight in us and really wanted to win. We gave up some easy layups and didn’t box out well, and I think the second chance points and all that ... and us fouling, too.”
Jackson said Red Bank’s athleticism was the best they had seen all year.
“They came out and hit a couple of easy buckets, they took over the momentum from there, and they coasted and we were fighting from behind the whole way, so they just kept keeping us at bay,” he said. “They’re definitely the most athletic team we’ve faced all year, probably has the most length we’ve probably seen, so coming in, we really haven’t seen all this. Playing the way we did, I was proud of the boys — we fought really hard for this.”
Despite the loss, Graves was complimentary of the team and seniors.
Bivens, Jackson, Tyler Whitfield, Noah Burnette, Mike Kelley and Gunter Millsaps all played key roles this season to help the Redskins finish with a winning record for a third consecutive year.
“They are awesome kids, I told them in the locker room, ‘Everybody had a role. Whether your role was to score, to defend, to rebound, to make us better in practice ... whatever your role was, to lead silently, to lead with your voice, whatever your role was,’ they stepped up and did it with no questions asked,” Graves said. “They really did an outstanding job in that department, and so that’s only going to trickle down to those juniors, sophomores, freshmen that we have now and upcoming freshmen coming into the program, and that’s the standard. Whatever your role may be, it’s going to be for the best of the team, and you have to be willing to do that and do it at a high level, or we’re not going to be successful.”
Bivens was a four-year player for the Redskins and stepped into a full-time varsity role the last two seasons. He was named to the All-District 5-2A first team this year.
“It was amazing, it’s flown by for sure,” he said. “Ever since freshman year, I’ve loved it, and there’s nothing like it. It’s special to wear the Loudon across your chest. I think it’s going in the right direction for sure, especially with Coach Graves, he’s got a good program going.”
Jackson primarily shined on the gridiron during the fall the last four years but was also a star on the hardwood. He joined the team as a sophomore and eventually blossomed into one the best overall athletes in District 5-2A.
“It’s great, you know, like you really build a brotherhood playing with these guys,” he said. “Coming in my sophomore year, I didn’t really have much of a brotherhood, I didn’t really know anybody on the basketball team. Coming in, I just met new faces, Coach Graves welcomed me, it was just great. He’s a great coach, it’s a great coaching staff around him, great atmosphere — I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Graves is already looking forward to getting started with workouts, conditioning sessions and practice in the summer to prepare for next year.
The Redskins will return several key upperclassmen, including Broady Harrison, Keaton Harig, Landon Mallo, Jackson Williams, Cy Massey and All-District guard Donovan Blankenship.
“Obviously, Donovan is a big one, he’s been a big one for us the last two years, and I expect him to do nothing more than lead us next year, Lord willing he’s healthy and all that good stuff,” Graves said. “Broady and Jack are going to be big for us next year. A kid like Hayden Houser, who hasn’t got to play a bounce this year, is going to be big for us next year. Mallo and Cy (Massey) would be our other two seniors, and those guys are going to lead as our six seniors next year.
“Our only sophomore on varsity, Keaton Harig, is going to be huge for us — he can handle the ball, he can get us in sets,” he added. “... We’ve got some guys coming up in other sophomores and freshmen that I think can fill a role for us and help us to be competitive in District 5-2A and, hopefully, the region next year, too.”
