Redskins compete in Florida tournament

The Loudon High School Redskins baseball team kicked off the 2020 season in style last week after traveling to Panama City over spring break to play some of the top teams in Florida.

The Redskins competed March 9-12. Although the team finished 1-3 overall, head coach Jason Lambert believes the experience itself was rewarding.

“The experience was great. I mean, first of all, the weather is hit or miss when you know it’s the beginning of March because sometimes it’s a little cool, it’s a little wet, but it was like 75 (degrees) and sunny the whole time,” he said. “It was fantastic. I mean, our guys are looser, they’re having a good time and they’re playing against excellent competition. These guys in Florida, these teams play 11 months out of the year, if not 12 months out of the year, and they’re just really complete ball clubs. We had a great time.”

Loudon kicked off the tournament last Monday with a 6-1 loss to Arnold High School.

Senior Jacob Mallory led the Redskins through three innings with two strikeouts and no errors.

“He threw really, really well, he was touching like 83 (miles per hour), 84, which is the hardest he’s been throwing all year,” Lambert said. “We made some outstanding plays in the outfield, turned a double play. We struck out way too many times and the bat was stuck on our shoulders a little bit too much, and so that was really sort of how opening day feels. You get exposed a little bit more when you’re playing a really good team out of Florida that’s like three times the size of our school.”

Loudon drew up national powerhouse A. Crawford Mosley High School March 9 and fell 11-1.

“If you’re anybody in the Panama Beach bay area, you go to Mosley High School. That school in the past 40 years has had 35 draft picks, it’s unbelievable,” Lambert said. “We probably saw the round of infield-outfield of any team I’ve ever seen in my life, they were fantastic. They had probably eight or nine Division 1 commits scattered throughout their senior to freshman class. Our guys, again, competed on the base paths. It was 6-1 in the beginning, but the door kind of just flew open.”

“It was a great experience, we played some really good teams, it was really good competition,” Mallory added. “It’s definitely going to get us prepared for the rest of the season. We’re not really going to see anybody that high in competition throughout the rest of the year, especially here in East Tennessee.”

The Redskins picked up their lone win March 11 with an impressive 9-5 victory over defending Class 1A state champion Port St. Joe High School. Cade Smith earned the win on the mound after allowing two hits and three runs in two innings.

Lambert was pleased with the offense and was surprised by the play of several underclassmen.

“Our guys really executed extremely well with small ball, bunted the ball really well,” Lambert said. “In fact, we turned two sacrifice bunts into singles, had some timely hits, played outstanding defense, pitched it really well. Braden Fray came in and threw three shutout innings in the end to get the save, which is really, really a good time for him. It’s his first time pitching in a varsity game, and he got the save, pitched three shutout innings and looked really good. It’s the first win of the year, and I’m really happy with that.”

The Redskins concluded the tournament Thursday with a tough 15-3 loss to Liberty County High School. Mallory started once again but was relieved by four other pitchers in the loss.

Lambert believes the team’s overall exhaustion played a major factor.

“Port St. Joe’s coach told me they typically always run into Liberty County in the state semifinals, so they’re another really good ball club out of Bristol (Fla.) and quite frankly was probably the most complete team we saw,” he said. “We saw a guy throwing 88 miles per hour as a sophomore. They played great defense, extremely vocal team, hit the ball really, really well. Again, I hate to play the what-if game. The first inning, we had three errors. We gave up 10 runs in the first inning and if we had not made errors, we only would’ve given up two runs.”

Mallory praised his teammates and the effort they showed throughout the week.

“My defense behind me did a really good job of getting outs when I would put the ball in play, so I’ve got to give props to my defense,” he said. “We had minimal errors throughout the whole tournament. Maybe the last game we struggled a little bit defensively but other than that, it was great ... really just trying to put the ball in play so we could get the outs we needed. I knew the defense was behind me, but yeah, I feel like we did pretty good.”

The Redskins’ season has been cut short due to recent concerns of COVID-19, but players are hopeful to return back to the diamond in a few weeks.

Lenoir City and Loudon County schools announced Monday afternoon that all schools and athletic events will be canceled through April 3.

“Coach Lambert gathered us around before our last game against Liberty County and said, ‘For some of you seniors, this may be your last game, so just go out there and give it your all’,” Mallory said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking. I’m speaking on behalf of everyone on the team, but especially the seniors, knowing that we may not get to have the senior season we always wanted. It being cut short in general is kind of heartbreaking. It’s tough, but we’ve just got to persevere, and we’re all praying and hoping the season’s going to be back on.”