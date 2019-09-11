Two Loudon County high school football teams came away with big region wins Friday, but all three will head back into non-region play this week.
Following an impressive 35-0 victory over Brainerd High School, the Loudon High School Redskins (3-0, 1-0 Region 3-3A) are feeling confident heading into Friday’s matchup against the Sequoyah High School Chiefs.
“It sets the tone,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “It’s still a playoff sport, so for us to be able to get that first region win when I’ve made it well-known our goal is to play for a region championship, I guess it’s good to get into that a little bit.”
Loudon and Sequoyah are district foes in other sports, but remain non-region opponents in football. However, both teams have competed through the decades and have formed a “semi-rivalry,” Harig said.
“Yeah, I think they’re a rival to our program since their inception,” he said. “I think we’ve played all but two years, and so we’ll continue to have them on the schedule. It is a rivalry for sure.”
The Redskins will be looking to avenge last year’s 34-24 loss to the Chiefs, which have a new identity this season under first-year head coach Ryan Bolinger — a former quarterback analyst for the Cleveland Browns.
“They’re going to be a multiple defense, they’re going to bring pressure,” Harig said. “One thing they have been susceptible to is the big play, so I think they’re kind of operating on that big-play philosophy of, ‘We’re going to cause them, or unfortunately, we’re going to give them.’ For us, they present enough challenges to our offense that it could look ugly at times, much like Lenoir City caused that to happen.”
Offense has not been an issue for Loudon so far this season. The Redskins are averaging 39 points per game.
Several players have flashed playmaking abilities, including sophomore quarterback Keaton Harig, running backs Drew Jackson and McKenzie Lunsford and the receiving corps of Evan Brown, Mark Ridenour, Kyle Smallen and Semy Turner.
“I think we’ve showed great depth, and I don’t know if we’ve ever had this great depth at our skill positions,” Jeff Harig said. “I think we’ve made ourselves very versatile — you can’t just focus on any one guy in our offense. Going into the season, all the talk was about Drew Jackson, but you’ve got a McKenzie Lunsford ... (and) a various host of receivers that are able to play their position, catch the ball when it comes their way, and we’ve got a quarterback that’s been fairly accurate so far.”
Turner caught the coaching staff’s attention early in the summer and has continued to progress as an explosive threat on offense as a freshman.
“I’m just having a lot of fun, and I’m really enjoying my team right now,” Turner said. “The team is giving me so much confidence, and I love my team. With all these touchdowns and everything, it’s just saying, ‘I can do it.’ I’m enjoying it.”
Turner may not wow with his size, but his speed, effort and athleticism prove he belongs on the field.
“A lot of times, I feel (intimidated),” he said. “When we went up against Greenback and No. 23, Holden (Willis). I was going in, getting in my stance ... I saw how tall he was and big, I was really intimidated because of my size and everything. At the same time, I was like, ‘You got to think about it, you’re starting. You’ve just got to go out there, and the team’s going to back you up anyway, so there’s no reason to feel intimidated’.”
The Redskins have also been dominant on the defensive side, holding opponents to an average of nine points per game, which Harig hopes to carry into the game with Sequoyah.
The Chiefs are 0-3 and were shut out by a combined score of 78-0 in their first two games against Tellico Plains and McMinn County.
“Defensively, they have a big-play tailback, a capable quarterback and some receivers that can stretch the field with their speed,” Jeff Harig said. “For us, our philosophy is always, ‘We’re going to put pressure on you, but we’re going to deny the play and make you run it three, four, five yards at a time.’ So far, that’s worked.”
A victory Friday will match the best start to a season since 2014 when the Redskins jumped to 4-0 and eventually advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.
“I think we’re ready, we’ll be ready,” Turner said. “I know Coach Harig is going to want to win this game, too. We’ll be undefeated if we just keep our minds right.”
Panthers seeking second winThe Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-2, 0-1) will be looking to bounce back Friday following a 49-14 rout in the region opener against the Soddy Daisy High School Trojans.
“We’ve got to just move on,” Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. “Flush that game and move on, rise to the challenge of a new team and just simply move on. It wasn’t our night. Soddy was just awfully good, and there’s nothing we can do now — it’s just about moving on and taking care of ourselves.”
The Panthers were eager to hit the practice field Monday.
“Mondays are kind of different sometimes, but I thought they listened to what we were doing, and I thought it was a good overall practice for a Monday,” Cortez said. “It’s a good sign.”
This week won’t be much easier for the Panthers when they travel Friday to take on an athletic Carter High School team (1-2).
“Defensively, they’re very much like Soddy Daisy, so now we’ve seen this style of defense for multiple weeks,” Cortez said. “Once again, it’s going to be about our execution, our ability to execute our offense. Offensively, they’ve got a wonderful group of athletes, so we’re going to need to be able to tackle their guys, keep their guys in front of us and just continue to work on some of those fundamental ideas of keeping things simple, playing hard and executing.”
Despite a rough start to the season, the Panthers have shown signs of progression each week in different phases of the game, Cortez said.
Junior quarterback Mason Stanley is one of several inexperienced players who has stepped into a starting role this season and been a key component for the offense.
“It’s a process, and I’m getting better and better each game,” Stanley said. “I’m just bouncing for this week and just trying to do my best. I think I’ve taken onto it pretty well. The guys look up to me as a leader on the field. We all respect each other. I respect them, and I know they got my back and I got theirs.”
Cortez believes the matchup with Carter will be a good test for many underclassmen.
“Offensively, we knew we were going to be young,” he said. “Even through three weeks, we’ve played young at times. Our guys are getting used to the varsity tempo, the varsity speed. We hope to continue to make steps forward. I’m proud of our guys for playing hard, and they haven’t given up by any stretch of the imagination. They’ve just got to get through these moments ... there’s so much to learn for them. The positive is there’s a lot of potential in our future, and you’ve just got to get through these growing pains here early.”
Cherokees back on trackAfter suffering two losses to open the season, the Greenback School Cherokees (1-2, 1-0 Region 2-1A) were back in usual form Friday with a dominant 61-20 win over the Sunbright School Tigers.
“It’s this group’s first win together, so obviously, we’re feeling better after the first couple of losses,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “We recognized that the competition in the third game wasn’t as tough as the second game, but we talked all week last week about not the opponent, but how we played and we needed to get better in certain aspects of the game. We felt like we did that.”
Over the last five years, the Cherokees have been notorious for putting up points and blowing out region and non-region opponents. In the first two games against Loudon and Meigs County, the Cherokees uncharacteristically scored just 20 points in both outings.
However, they showcased some of their true ability against the Tigers. Senior quarterback Braden Carnes completed 10 of 11 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers.
“I think it’s a still a work in progress,” Ryan said. “I think each outing that we get to play together, the guys learn more about each other and begin to trust each other more. That goes hand-in-hand on both sides of the ball.”
The Cherokees on Friday will face a familiar opponent in the Oneida High School Indians (3-0).
Ryan believes the Indians are one of the toughest teams in East Tennessee.
“Oneida’s a good football team,” Ryan said. “Offensively, they’re a heavy run team. If we can’t stop their run game, it’s going to be a long night. They’re very patient as far as calling plays. Three yards or four yards is a very good play in their mind, so they’re willing to sit there and take that and be disciplined play callers. They’re more of a ball control offense and field position means a lot to them.
“Defensively, they’re a lot like Meigs County and try to make you keep everything in front of them,” he added. “They make you put multiple plays together and hope you screw up, get a penalty or turn the ball over. We’re going to have to load the box and stop the run.”
Greenback will be the lone home team this week and will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
