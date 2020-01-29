Panthers still searching for identity

The Lenoir City High School Panthers hoped to steal their first District 4-3A game of the season Friday against former head coach Dennis Godfrey but came up short in a 69-56 road loss to the Heritage High School Mountaineers.
The Panthers erased an early deficit and tied the score with help from Tucker Yancey in the first quarter.
Mason Guider knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the second quarter to keep the score within reach, but a gradual second-half rally by Heritage helped the Mountaineers stay in front until the final whistle.
“It’s another district game, it’s an important game, it’s a district game on the road and they’re all equal to me,” Brent Burns, LCHS head boys basketball coach, said. “I’m sure a couple of guys that played with Coach Godfrey ... but they did it last year, too, so we played them three times last year, so I don’t think that played a factor. We’ve just got to get better, and we’re not doing little things to get ourselves in position to win. Even when we play hard, you know, we’re letting little things affect us. Defense starts to figure the offense, offense-defense and we’ve got to play more level instead of just up-and-down.”
Senior point guard Ben Halcomb was a bright spot for the Panthers, finishing second on the team with 11 points and leading the team in assists.
However, he said the offense struggled to completely break the Mountaineers’ pressure.
“Yeah, they were in a triangle-two on me and David Ross, so it was a little bit tough come to understand in the beginning what they were getting going on,” Halcomb said. “It was a little bit tough to understand what everybody was doing and where everybody was going, so whenever I would come off the ball, they would just stay on me the whole time, so that was kind of tough.”
Inconsistency has been a big issue for the Panthers — something Burns is wanting to fix before the District 4-3A tournament nearly a month away.
“We have spurts where we play really well, and we have spurts where we’re really not locked in, so that’s what, as a coaching staff, we’ve got to find a way to get locked in and get these guys to stay focused,” Burns said. “It’s kind of frustrating. You draw up something and tell somebody what to do, where to be at ... and it’s multiple occasions, it’s not just one person — it’s everybody at some point. It just doesn’t happen and at some point, we’ve got to start having some accountability, and that starts with us as coaches. Like I told the guys, us as coaches have got to find ways to win a game and just got to keep fighting. Basketball’s a long season, it’s a tough district and you can’t get your head down.”
Halcomb hopes the Panthers can rebound and turn around a negative stigma that has surrounded the program for several years.
“I think I’ve had to step up my scoring role a little bit and just try to drive and build more confidence in myself and team,” he said. “I’m just trying to make things better for the community and make it a winning community around Lenoir City rather than what it is now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.