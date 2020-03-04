Panthers on the hunt for more

The Lenoir City High School Panthers baseball team has not posted a winning record since 18 victories in 2011, but third-year head coach Dusty Langley believes this is the season that gets the program back on track.
”I really think that we’ve made progress over the last two years. Again, I’ll go back to what I said when I first got here — you play in the toughest district in the state,” Langley said. “It’s two nights, three nights a week in that district and some of the games we schedule in non-district, they’re tough games. I’ve seen our program move forward, we’re moving forward, we’re getting better. We’ve got a lot of young talent that’s come in, a lot of freshmen and lot of sophomores, I think they’re buying in.”
Lenoir City came just short in several big District 4-3A games last season, which Langley said shows the trajectory of where the program is heading. The Panthers recorded the first district win since 2015 in a 3-1 victory last year over West High School.
”I don’t think our record reflects on how we competed last year. We were in some games and being young, I think, the older classes of some of the teams we were playing kind of kicked in and took over,” Langley said. “I think we competed, we didn’t have that win number in there, but I think we had a chance. Everyone says could’ve, would’ve, should’ve but could’ve been a good .500-win team. We lost some key guys, Preston Adams, Gus Fine, Gabe Williams ... now it’s time for some of these other guys to step up.”
The Panthers return several starters, including All-District 4-3A catcher Wyatt Collins, Beckett Harper, Drake Randolph and Garrett Tollett.
Randolph burst onto the scene as a freshman, finishing third on the team with a .325 batting average and 19 RBIs.
”I feel like it made me a little bit more mature as a person just because I got to be around a lot of older people,” Randolph said. “I’ve been working on hitting the outside pitch more because I’ve seen that I’ve struggled with it. I kept trying to pull it. This year, hopefully, we’re going to be a little bit better and I can start hitting outside pitches better.”
As far as pitching is concerned, Langley is still looking for a handful of players to step up and command the rubber. Seniors Jamin Guetterman, Nic Bevins and Beckett Harper will vie for time, but the competition will remain open race in the near future.
After transferring from Hardin Valley Academy last year, Bevins was poised to be a big arm but a shoulder injury kept him sidelined all season.
”Nic Bevins, he’s been throwing a little bit and had Tommy John surgery back in April last year, but he’s going to see some playing time ... and by April, he might throw a game or two,” Langley said. “We’re just trying to find that’s going to play together right now. We’re going to throw everybody, got a lot of kids that can throw. Pitcher is that guy that can come out and command the plate, command the strike zone and all that stuff. We’re getting there, but we’ve got a lot of throwers right now. They’ll go two or three innings, hit their spots, then they’re back out for two or three innings. We’re learning location, location, location.”
Langley also feels confident in the offense, despite limited practice due to inclement weather.
”We’ve basically just been hitting in the cages, it’s nothing live or anything, but it’s getting reps, working on mechanics as far as hands back, playing through the ball, just hitting,” he said. “We’ve been throwing bullpens inside, and we’ve had a few days. Sunday, we called a volunteer practice, I think we had 21, 22 kids out of 29. It is what it is. I think we’ve got a few kids that going to put the bat on the ball.”
The Panthers will have to endure another gauntlet schedule that is District 4-3A, but players are ready to get the season started and look forward to making some noise.
”I think we’ll win a lot more games than we did last year in district, more than just one, just because we have a lot more talent that came up,” Randolph said. “There’s a lot of attitude improvement, too, here.”
”I think we can surprise some people,” Langley added. “I think we were on that edge last year and let it slip through, but I think we’ve grown some, I think we’ve matured some. We play in a tough district and you never know what you’re going to get, but I really and truly think we can surprise a few teams.”
Lenoir City will kick off the season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at home against District 4-3A opponent Heritage High School.
