When the clock hit zero in last season’s 46-15 loss to Fulton High School in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, Lenoir City High School head football coach Jeff Cortez knew he had a rebuild on his hands.
He first jotted down every thought on a notepad.
“Actually, it was probably a few days after that game where I took a legal pad and started working, reflecting on this year,” Cortez said. “The first half of the legal pad was just the idea of being better together and what did that really mean. The first part of that legal pad had to do with our guys and our future as young men. ... It was just about us being better.”
Cortez then developed the team’s motto for this season, which is “Better together.” He made sure to live up to that slogan this offseason by incorporating more team-building activities and trips.
“What to expect is a team that will give great effort, play together, play hard, play tough and be mentally strong,” he said. “A goal for this year, I think John Wooden said it best, ‘Success is having the piece of mind knowing that you did everything you could to be the best you could be.’ For us, I think if we reach our full potential, that would be a successful season.”
Lenoir City is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs this season following the reclassification of Knoxville Catholic High School to Division 2-3A, but Cortez believes the schedule could prove difficult.
Soddy Daisy High School captured the Region 4-5A crown last season and Rhea County High School finished ahead of Lenoir City in the final standings.
“Winning the region is, in my mind, just as hard as it’s ever been because the returning region champion is still in our region,” he said. “We still have two teams from last year that were ahead of us that we’re going to have to leapfrog, and we still have to worry about Walker Valley. You can’t say that’s a win. There’s a new staff, new program, new energy down there at Walker Valley, so we still have many challenges ahead of us in region.”
Starting at quarterback, junior Mason Stanley will look to replace the production that Gabe Williams and Devin Noah left behind.
However, Cortez feels confident with depth at the position, which includes senior Johnathon Miller, sophomore Zane Ward and freshman Gavin Vincil.
“Gabe was unbelievably dynamic, he could make every throw in the book and his feet were so good,” Cortez said. “Devin’s feet were so good, his intellect was so high and his toughness was great. Right now, I feel really good about our depth in the quarterback position. You go all the way from our senior to our freshman, we’ve got four quarterbacks that we can work with. Each of them brings their own set of skills, and each of them have been working really hard.”
Lenoir City will miss Preston Adams in the backfield, but sophomore Josh Mejia and senior Nathan Conway have stepped up at running back. Dynamic senior Cody Wilhite will split time in a hybrid role between running back and receiver.
The Panthers also lost production and experience on the outside with the graduation of Cody Clevenger, Kevin Crabtree and Nic Webster. However, seniors Issac Hodge and Asher Duckworth consistently performed well in the offseason.
Senior Adam Stigall could also prove a deadly threat as a receiver with his 6-foot-7-inch frame.
“They’ve all produced very well for us,” Cortez said. “Coming into fall camp, Adam kind of separated himself. Right now, I would say they’re all about equal. They’ve all had a great fall camp, but there again, we were so senior heavy last year. None of them have played much varsity football, but they’ve had a whole lot of reps this summer.”
Cortez’s offense emphasizes the tight end, which will be led by seniors Jonah Rittenhouse, Colby Clark, Justin Womack and Jace Farr.
Rittenhouse was named to the 2018 All-County team and is expected to play a major role this season on offense.
“Kaleb Aikens was a tight end last season, and I played more of the second string double on dual when we’d go for two tight ends,” Rittenhouse said. “This year, I’m really stepping up, catching more passes, making more blocks and just being more depended on than I was last year.”
The offensive line returns just one senior in center Kaleb McKee. The rest of the line will be anchored by sophomore guards Kade Dixen and Eli Rittenhouse, followed by junior tackles Matthew Wright and Tucker Yancey.
“I feel like the offensive line is the best we’ve had in a long time,” McKee said. “We’re really conditioned. I feel like, physically, we’re there. The mental mistakes we make every week, we just got to get better. ... There’s new guys stepping up, which gives us more depth.”
That starts up front along the defensive line, which returns five starters in McKee, Tristan Bowman, Yancey, Wright and Eli Rittenhouse.
“We can rotate two groups,” Cortez said. “If we need to rotate a third, we’ve got Izick Pratt, Logan Freshour and Chase Villanueva. Again, I feel more comfortable with three groups at D-line. I’m sure in August, we may have to use a few of those groups because of the heat and humidity. I’m real comfortable with our D-line group, which is one of the reasons we’re back being a 3-4 team and not a 4-2-5 team.”
McKee will be tasked with playing nose guard and has already set personal goals.
“My goal is at least eight sacks this season,” he said. “That’s my main goal, but it’s not really about stats. It’s about getting several Ws and, hopefully, win the region this year because the past two years, we’ve had the opportunity to win it, and it’s been taken from us. I believe this year we can dominate the region and come out with the championship.”
Since switching back to a 3-4 defense, Cortez decided to move former defensive tackle Jonah Rittenhouse to inside linebacker, where he will be charged with commanding the defense.
Clark, Farr, Womack, Miller, Bubba Herrera and Garrett Woods will provide support at the second level of the field.
“I’m still getting the feel for it, but I think I’m going to do pretty good by the end of the season,” Jonah Rittenhouse said. “I’m just working on reading those guards and being where I’m supposed to be when I’m supposed to be there. It’s definitely a whole lot more agility and speed and using your mind a whole lot more than brute force. You’ve got to make the strength calls and just be really depended on. You’re supposed to be in on 80 percent of the tackles.”
In the secondary, the Panthers return Hodge at cornerback and Wilhite at safety. Stigall will play opposite Hodge.
The Panthers will also be forced to rely on several underclassmen, including sophomore Dusty Clevenger.
All-County kicker Maddie Williams returns for her senior season and will be expected to kick extra points and field goals within a short range. Last season, she made two field goals and went 23-for-29 on extra-point attempts.
The Panthers also return sophomore kickoff specialist Gio Gonzalez and Hodge at punter.
Lenoir City will kick off the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heritage High School.
