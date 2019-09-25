Panthers drop second region game

The Lenoir City High School Panthers struggled to find momentum Friday en route to a 48-3 blowout loss on the road to the Rhea County High School Golden Eagles.
Lenoir City surprised Rhea County with an onside kick to open the game, but the Golden Eagles gained possession and marched down the field to quickly go up 7-0.
“I thought we started off the game excellent with a little surprise onside kick,” Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. “I thought our first offensive drive was excellent. We had a great opening kickoff return. We lost two seniors in that opening drive, but we had a chance to score apparently. We settled for a field goal and had some other good drives that stalled, but we couldn’t flip the script. We couldn’t force a turnover to give us any extra possessions.”
The Panthers responded with a promising drive on the first offensive series of the game when quarterback Mason Stanley completed four passes for 30 combined yards to help drive down the field.
Maddie Williams capped off the drive with a 19-yard field goal to cut the Golden Eagles’ lead to 7-3, but the Panthers suffered three key injuries within the first quarter, which seemed to hamper any further momentum.
“The struggles just continue to mount for us,” Cortez said. “We got younger in a hurry. We lost three seniors in the first eight minutes of the game, one of them for the rest of the year, so that was a struggle. We were already starting a freshman at outside linebacker as it was due to an injury that was sustained during the practice week.”
Rhea County went on to score 41 unanswered points to secure the win and remain first in the Region 4-5A standings.
Due to injuries, Cortez was forced to play several younger players, which he believes was a valuable learning experience for them.
“The struggle was just using a lot of young bodies and trying to keep guys rotated and healthy,” Cortez said. “Luckily, we brought a few extra kids with us, and some young kids who didn’t expect to play got to play Friday night and made for the situation that we had.”
Cortez hopes several injured veteran players will be able to return within the next game or two.
“No, I don’t think we’ve suffered any fatigue — we’ve just suffered flat out injuries,” Cortez said. “We have six healthy seniors, so that tells you a little something about things are going for us. We do hope to get a couple of those seniors back before the season’s over. One of my players texted me this weekend and said, ‘The future’s bright, coach.’ And I said, ‘Yes I agree, but the future’s also right now because of how many young guys we’re going to be playing.’ If we’ve got any competitiveness in us, we rally, we focus, we prepare well and we go out every Friday night and give it everything we possibly have.”
The Panthers’ next game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against the Greenback School Cherokees.
