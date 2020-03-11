Panthers drop season opener to Heritage

The Lenoir City High School Panthers (0-1, 0-1 District 4-3A) were hoping to open the regular season with a District 4-3A win Monday night but faced a 14-0 loss to the Heritage High School Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers got rolling in the first inning when senior Hayden Gilliland knocked out his first of three home runs of the night for a 2-0 lead, which snowballed into three more runs in the second.
“I wish I could take away their No. 2 or 3 hitter, their catcher, I mean he hurt us tonight, he had nine RBIs on three swings,” Dusty Langley, LCHS head baseball coach, said. “I saw some pluses in some of the young guys — Carson Wilson going up and battling at the plate, Adam Duggan. ... We’ll be OK. It’s the first game. Those guys are older, a bunch of juniors and seniors, they’ve been there and we’re getting there. Coach (Robbie) Bennett, we were talking before the game, these guys have been playing since they were freshmen. He feels where we’re at right now.”
Heritage maintained a 5-0 lead for the next two innings before adding nine more runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
“He’s (Bennett) got a very good squad, especially his first four hitters, they’re tough, but we made some mistakes — they jumped out to a 5-0 lead and we held them off for a little while,” Langley said. “Just not making the routine plays is what I tell them every day, it’s the routine plays ... the easy outs they give you, you have to make it to stay in the game. A kid hits a ground ball, routine ground ball to second base, we let it roll between our legs, that’s the plays we have to make. It’s early and I should’ve probably never pitched to the kid, but tonight, it’s like I told my kids, ‘You guys made mistakes, I made a mistake as a coach’.”
Despite the loss, senior first baseman Nic Bevins was excited to start his first regular season game with Lenoir City after missing the season last year with a severe shoulder injury.
“It feels amazing. Like I told the guys tonight, ‘It just makes me happy to be back under the lights and actually on the field instead of the dugout’,” Bevins said. “Everything feels good. I’m on a pitching-throwing program right now, so I’ve been throwing off the mound and stuff. I’m supposed to be 100 percent by April 18; that’s one year.”
Bevins arguably has the biggest arm on the team and has been working all offseason to get back into a rhythm.
“With the program I’m on, it’s really strengthened my arm a lot, and it’s really helped me relearn all my pitches and the grips, where it moves and where to throw it — I think I’ll be pretty effective when I come back,” he said. “I mean, just the throwing off the mound part, there’s a part where I throw off the front of the mound with a softball, working on my breaking ball, it’s really helping my spin right and it’s really just giving me a lot more movement than I had before.”
Langley voiced some of his frustrations with the Panthers’ pitching after using four players.
Justin Kincaid started on the mound and threw the first four innings, followed by short stints with Austin Rector, Jamin Guetterman and Beckett Harper. The Panthers totaled four strikeouts on the night.
“He (Kincaid) gave up five runs, I think there was two earned, possibly three, just missed his spot. ... He commanded the zone for four innings. I mean he just had two bad pitches in the first inning, same kid,” Langley said. “(In a) 2-2 count, he gets it up in the zone, he gets his arm out, it’s 2-0. I think the second inning, come back around with the same kid, same pitch, he gets it up ... if we can keep it down, we give our defense a chance to play. Overall, I thought he did fairly well. I thought he located the ball well — a whole lot better than what he has in the past.”
The Panthers took on Northview Academy on Tuesday after presstime. LCHS will host home games at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday against Farragut and Karns.
Lenoir City will also travel to Greenback at 6 p.m. Thursday for a cross-county rivalry.
“Good Lord willing, the rain will hold off, we’ll get to play some baseball and get to redeem ourselves and get out and play,” Langley said. “We’re still searching for kids that can play that role, play that position here, but you know, we’re going to see what this season brings — it’s on these boys. We were weak with the bat. We didn’t swing the bat aggressively at the plate. I thought we should’ve swung the bat a whole lot more aggressive. I thought we would swing the bat more aggressive, but we didn’t.”
Bevins believes a snap-and-clear mentality is crucial early on in the season.
“I feel like we just need to completely wash out and forget about this game because pitching was a big struggle in this game,” he said. “I think if we get our guys to throw strikes and we start swinging the bat, we could compete with anybody.”
