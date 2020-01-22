Panthers cruise in final season meet

The Lenoir City High School Panthers swim team capped off the 2019-20 regular season Saturday with a dominant 144-97 victory over the Roane County High School Yellowjackets.
Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, was impressed with the performance after a four-week hiatus following a cancellation Jan. 4 with Christian Academy of Knoxville.
“Yeah, today’s meet went great,” she said. “I think everybody swam really well. We had a break from having meets for a while, a bunch of Christmas training, and I think we did what we needed to do. I think we’re looking good for next weekend.”
The Panthers topped the meet in exciting fashion when LCHS junior Alex DeRose rallied from behind to take first place in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay.
“I was thinking, ‘I’ve just got to go, I’ve got to get in front of him’,” DeRose said. “That was the only thing, I was drilling that in my head, ‘I’ve got to get in front of him, I’ve got to get in front of him.’ That kind of drowned out all the pain in my body. Once I got in front of him, I felt it. I thought, ‘This is it.’ This is our last meet, and I wanted to finish it out strong.”
“That’s always exciting, any meet that finishes the way that did is always a great meet,” Folk added. “It was a great job on those guys to bring it home, and then with Alex to bring it home and add a best time.”
Top high school individual finishes were Elijah King, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Melissa Willis, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle; DeRose, who placed first in the 200-yard individual medley; Lauren Dubes, who placed first in the 200-yard individual medley; Will Dubes, who placed first in the 100-yard backstroke; Ben Hessick, who placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke; Reniece Reeves, who placed first in the 100-yard backstroke; Ellie Sims, who placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke; and Carly Wrobleski, who placed first in the 100-yard freestyle.
Although no one received a state cut, many swimmers achieved season and career best times.
“Yes, today was filled with a whole bunch of best times,” Folk said. “Even if it wasn’t exactly a best time, they were ready to perform. Especially coming onto the end of the season and getting close to our city meet championship, we’re starting to rest already, so the fact they’re already dropping some time is emulating what’s to come next week.”
DeRose believes the extra time off helped him prepare and paid dividends.
“Well, we had a lot of rest and that sure gave me a lot of energy for this,” he said. “We’ve been working on pacing, and I’ve been going to the gym a little bit more to get some strength exercise, but it was a lot of rest that really gave us more energy for this.”
The middle school also put on a dominant performance, defeating the Yellowjackets 186-27.
Top individual finishes included Andrew Bennett, who placed first in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly; Taylor Chaney, who placed first in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard backstroke; Emily Dubes, who placed first in the 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard breaststroke; Noah Dragon, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke; Autumn Stewart, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Trent Yager, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke; Keira Everett, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; and Sidney Ridlon, who placed first in the 100-yard freestyle.
The Panthers will compete one final time as a team Saturday in the Knox-area Interscholastic Swim League meet at the University of Tennessee.
“Just the expectations of everything that we’ve been working on this year that the kids come out and do great in those,” Folk said. “We’re swimming best times and just having fun. I like to think of it as a rest period. There’s a certain connotation with a taper that comes with it, so we rest and we’re fine tuning. We’re working on starts and turns at high speeds with lots of rest, so trying to make sure they’re feeling going fast at practice so that they can do that on the weekend, too.”
