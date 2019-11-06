Panthers cruise by Concord Christian

The Lenoir City High School Panthers swim team is off to a great start, picking up their third straight win Saturday in a 142-100 decision.
“After having our first meet, we kind of had that first week of being able to get in the water and train,” Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, said. “(We) made some tweaks, fixed some things, had some different mindsets of how we were going to race, so I think we did that in the meet. We have a little bit bigger team this year, so it helps to field events, plus the kids are swimming great. We had a lot of best times, and it’s only our second meet of the season.”
Top high school individual finishers were Lauren Dubes, who placed first in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Melissa Willis, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke; Carly Wrobleski, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly; Alex DeRose, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; Will Dubes, who placed first in the 200-yard individual medley; Ellie Sims, who placed first in the 200-yard individual medley; Elijah King, who placed first in the 100-yard freestyle; and Bryson Orr, who placed first in the 500-yard freestyle.
King was excited about his performance Saturday, especially since moving up to high school and swimming in different events than last year.
“Honestly, I feel like I did fairly well going out of the middle school season last year,” King said. “There were certain events that I wish I did better on, but I’m kind of looking at high school as a way I can up that and just come out a little bit stronger than I did. Both meets, I did races that I haven’t done in a long time. I wasn’t really ready for it I don’t think, but I think considering that, I did well. I’m excited and having to push myself a little bit more. I’m excited for the new events, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun with the new competition with high schools. I’m racing people that’s got a foot on me sometimes.”
King is one of the fastest swimmers on the team and is expected to have a big sophomore year after training in the offseason.
“I’ve just done a lot of cardio, weight training,” he said. “Mainly, it was just as many situps and pushups as I can to try and stay in decent shape, just wanting to keep my cardio up so I can come back the best and not kill myself in a 100.”
Folk said she is still learning to field a new team in the absence of last year’s successful senior class.
“Something that’s unique about this whole group that helps to guide everybody is the closer that we set and continue to go,” she said. “Even though we lost some really great seniors, we still have team captains who are doing the same exact things. They’re running the team very similarly, on top of just the kind of never-give-up kind of attitude.”
The middle school team also picked up its third win of the season, defeating the Lions 139-114.
Emily Dubes and Andrew Bennett led the team with wins in two events, while Noah Dragon, Keira Everett and Trent Yager each added a first-place finish.
“They’ve done really well,” Folk said. “We have a lot of new kids, so for them to come in and swim some of the times they’re swimming and swimming they way that they’re swimming is really awesome. Our kids who have come back and are swimming from previous years, they’re getting bigger and taller, so they drop times that way, no matter what. They just seemed more focused and more geared on how to get better. I think we’re improving and on the right foot. I’m excited.”
The next meet is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Webb School of Knoxville.
