Panthers ‘confident’ after opening week

The Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-3) trailed the Sweetwater High School Wildcats Friday night for the majority of the game and rallied to cut the lead down to one but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to close out the opening week of the season.

Lenoir City head baseball coach Dusty Langley blamed the loss on a lack of production on offense.

“We’ve got to hit the baseball, we’ve got to hit the baseball,” he said. “Our defense, it’s OK, we made an error or two. I think they had two earned runs out of four, maybe more, you know, we beamed a guy, walked two guys — that’s just baseball. It’s early. It’s frustrating not seeing juniors and seniors not swinging the bat, but you know, hopefully it will come around. I saw some guys get more aggressive tonight that have been laid back and not doing what they ought to have been doing, and I saw some guys that are just content, they’re good and we’re going to have to address it.”

Senior Beckett Harper started on the mound through 2 1/2 innings and gave up three runs and three errors on four hits.

Garrett Tollett entered in relief for the remainder of the game and completed three strikeouts, giving up two hits and one run.

“I mean, I thought they threw well,” Langley said. “Beckett came in, he had that tough inning and that’s what happens when you fall behind early in the count, you throw a lot of pitches. ... He’s a mixup pitcher, he throws different pitches. We couldn’t get a lot of things going for strikes, and we were just inconsistent going to the plate with our pitches, fell behind, and I thought he threw well enough to where we could win. We’ve just got to hit the ball. As a team, we’ve got to hit the ball. We’ve got two kids that can hit the ball that’s producing runs and until we start hitting the ball as a team, it hurts to say as a coach, but this is going to be the outcome.”

Wyatt Collins led the Panthers with three hits and one RBI on four appearances at the plate.

“I think we see a lot of opportunities with men on base, and I feel like we’re not capitalizing in situations like that,” Collins said. “I feel like a lot of times, you know, they’re throwing us outside and we’re just watching strike three go by, maybe putting the ball in play changes the whole aspect of putting people on base and moving people around instead of watching all the strike threes go by.”

Collins has been one of the team’s best hitters the last two seasons and believes players need to develop a more aggressive mentality at the plate.

“For me, I guess some coaches don’t like this but when I go into the batter’s box, I want to see something that I can drive right off the bat, a lot of times looking first pitch fastball and seeing if I can drive it,” he said. “Sometimes I don’t always get a first pitch fastball, but that’s when I try to take and get it later into the count. I feel like we’re pretty confident individuals, I just feel like we’ve got to take the things given to us and just utilize them. I feel like we put in a lot of the work and hit a lot this offseason. I just feel like we need to be more aggressive at the plate.”

The Panthers split two games March 10 and 12, falling 5-1 to Class 3A state champion Farragut High School and defeating cross-county foe Greenback School 6-5.

“It was ugly, it was an ugly win but a win’s a win, I guess,” Langley said. “We had energy, it was that game. I think we gave Farragut three earned runs, maybe two and get beat 5-1. Again, you fall back and like I’ve said, you’ve got to hit the baseball. One kid has three hits against Farragut, a solo home run. We had runners on and they made a few errors to put runners on, we just didn’t pull through, we just couldn’t hit the baseball. Defensively, I think we’ll be OK.”